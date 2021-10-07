Review: 'I'm Your Man' turns rom-com into thought-provoking sci-fi

The premise of “I’m Your Man” sounds like the setup for a horrible rom-com -- a lonely anthropologist takes part in a study in which she’s paired with a robot who’s programmed to be her ideal romantic partner.
But in the hands of German director Maria Schrader and stars Maren Eggert and Dan Stevens, the film transcends the easy formulaic laughs and becomes thought-provoking, looking at our relationship with artificial intelligence and what it means to be human.
Eggert, who is superb, plays Alma, the anthropologist who has recently broken up with her boyfriend and is toiling away examining ancient cuneiforms to try to prove they were poetic, not administrative.
Promised a trip to Chicago to see more cuneiforms, Alma reluctantly agrees to take part. Meeting the study’s oddly distant but friendly administrator (the always good Sandra Hüller), Alma is introduced to her robot, Tom (Dan Stevens of “Downton Abbey”), in a nightclub full of dancing holograms.
Tom speaks with a slight British accent -- because Alma’s indicated she likes men that are “exotic, but not too exotic.” He sets up what he believes will be a romantic interlude, filling her bathroom with candles and roses, which he notes is desired by 93% of German women.
But the skeptical Alma counters that she’s in the other 7% and the movie heads off to rom-com land, combining some good laughs with the inevitable coming together of the duo -- through, first, an awkward reunion with her old beau and his new love, then a tear-inducing research disaster at her work.
Smartly, that’s where “I’m Your Man” departs from standard rom-com land and gets into something deeper and more thought-provoking -- that’s the role of the best science fiction, which is what the picture, to some degree, is.
Stevens is as good as it gets playing a robot, bringing to mind Brent Spiner's Data from “Star Trek: The Next Generation” with his knowledge, weirdly stiff interactions and lack of, or more precisely, barely concealed emotions.
But Eggert is even better as she tries to balance Alma’s emotions and attraction to Tom with her evaluation of the study and, pivotally, her thoughts on what pairing a robot with a human could do in the long run.
She comes to some conclusions that seem to make for a definitive choice. But, Schrader, who co-wrote the picture from a short story, refuses to take that easy way out, giving the excellent “I’m Your Man” a perfectly designed, perfectly ambiguous ending.
