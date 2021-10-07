Review: 'I'm Your Man' turns rom-com into thought-provoking sci-fi

The premise of “I’m Your Man” sounds like the setup for a horrible rom-com -- a lonely anthropologist takes part in a study in which she’s paired with a robot who’s programmed to be her ideal romantic partner.

But in the hands of German director Maria Schrader and stars Maren Eggert and Dan Stevens, the film transcends the easy formulaic laughs and becomes thought-provoking, looking at our relationship with artificial intelligence and what it means to be human.

Eggert, who is superb, plays Alma, the anthropologist who has recently broken up with her boyfriend and is toiling away examining ancient cuneiforms to try to prove they were poetic, not administrative.

Promised a trip to Chicago to see more cuneiforms, Alma reluctantly agrees to take part. Meeting the study’s oddly distant but friendly administrator (the always good Sandra Hüller), Alma is introduced to her robot, Tom (Dan Stevens of “Downton Abbey”), in a nightclub full of dancing holograms.

Tom speaks with a slight British accent -- because Alma’s indicated she likes men that are “exotic, but not too exotic.” He sets up what he believes will be a romantic interlude, filling her bathroom with candles and roses, which he notes is desired by 93% of German women.