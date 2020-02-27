You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Review: 'I Was at Home, But...' a German art film with a capital A
View Comments

Review: 'I Was at Home, But...' a German art film with a capital A

{{featured_button_text}}
I Was at Home

Clara Möller in "I Was at Home, But ..."

 Courtesy photo

Cryptic and austere, chock full of theory and references to other filmmakers, “I Was at Home, But...” is an art film with a capital A.

The first film to get distributed in the U.S. from German director Angela Schanelec, it’s done in her signature style of elliptical scenes played with an unnatural stiffness and often long passages of silence and nonlinear editing.

That means there’s no narrative pushing along a story. Rather, Schanelec assembles three tangentially related plots lines and lets them, to some measure, play out with no attempt at bringing everything together.

The central line follows Astrid (Maren Eggert), a single mom who’s an art professor, as she fights her way through daily life, from dealing with her teenage son, Phillip (Jakob Lassalle), who has disappeared for a week and is about to get thrown out of school, to mollifying her 8-year-old daughter Flo, (Clara Möller), by trying to buy, then sell a used bicycle.

Plot line number two involves a teacher at Phillip’s school (Franz Rogowski of “Transit”), who is trying to escape a failed relationship.

And the third plot line, well, it’s Shakespeare -- a production of “Hamlet” done by students, including Phillip, who wear strange hats and recite the words in a flat manner.

Those words make up the primary dialogue of the movie, which opens with nearly 9 minutes of silence, following a dog chasing a rabbit, then cutting to a donkey and dog inside a building -- a framing motif repeated at the movie’s end.

Along the way there are visual references to French filmmaker Robert Bresson, who pioneered the minimalist style that Schanelec employs and the title of the picture is, in itself a reference to Japanese director Yasujiro Ozu’s silent comedy “I Was Born, But ...”

To cap things off, midway through the picture, Astrid goes on a long rant at a director (Dane Komljen) tearing apart the film, which she only partially watched, for using actors in scenes with “real” people, maintaining that all acting is lying and, thereby, movies are false.

It’s hard not to wonder whether Schanelec, who often works with amateurs, is commenting on her own work there. Or if she’s just inserting another element into an inscrutable film.

Some have suggested that “I Was at Home, But….” is a puzzle film. But to be a puzzles the pieces need to fit together, which the ellipses do not. Nor is the movie close to entertainment -- it’s too intellectual and slow for that.

But if you’re willing to try to unpack everything Schaelec throws onto the screening, there’s some meaning to be found in the impressive formalism of naturally lit compositions. It is, in the end, a good Art film.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott  

Review

I Was at Home, But...

Grade: B

Director: Angela Schanelec

Cast: Maren Eggert, Jakob Lassalle, Clara Möller, Franz Rogowski, Lilith Stangenberg, Alan Williams, Jirka Zett, Dane Komljen

Rated: Not Rated

Running Time: 1 hour, 45 minutes

Now Showing: Ross

The Reel Story: This cryptic, austere German film is an art film with a capital A as it presents three plot lines in oft-silent formalism. 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Entertainment reporter/columnist

L. Kent Wolgamott, the recipient of the 2018 Mayor’s Arts Award, has written about arts and entertainment for Lincoln newspapers since 1985, reviewing thousands of movies and concerts and hundreds of art exhibitions.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Review: Austen's 'Emma,' humanized but not modernized
Movies

Review: Austen's 'Emma,' humanized but not modernized

There's beauty to spare in the new screen adaptation of Jane Austen's “Emma,” from its palatial country estates with their art-filled galleries and manicured lawns, to the exquisitely detailed costumes (those feathered bonnets!), to star Anya Taylor-Joy, whose porcelain skin and blonde ringlets look like they belong in a Botticelli painting.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News