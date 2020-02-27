Review: 'I Was at Home, But...' a German art film with a capital A

Along the way there are visual references to French filmmaker Robert Bresson, who pioneered the minimalist style that Schanelec employs and the title of the picture is, in itself a reference to Japanese director Yasujiro Ozu’s silent comedy “I Was Born, But ...”

To cap things off, midway through the picture, Astrid goes on a long rant at a director (Dane Komljen) tearing apart the film, which she only partially watched, for using actors in scenes with “real” people, maintaining that all acting is lying and, thereby, movies are false.

It’s hard not to wonder whether Schanelec, who often works with amateurs, is commenting on her own work there. Or if she’s just inserting another element into an inscrutable film.

Some have suggested that “I Was at Home, But….” is a puzzle film. But to be a puzzles the pieces need to fit together, which the ellipses do not. Nor is the movie close to entertainment -- it’s too intellectual and slow for that.

But if you’re willing to try to unpack everything Schaelec throws onto the screening, there’s some meaning to be found in the impressive formalism of naturally lit compositions. It is, in the end, a good Art film.

