Review: 'I Was at Home, But...' a German art film with a capital A

Cryptic and austere, chock full of theory and references to other filmmakers, “I Was at Home, But...” is an art film with a capital A.
The first film to get distributed in the U.S. from German director Angela Schanelec, it’s done in her signature style of elliptical scenes played with an unnatural stiffness and often long passages of silence and nonlinear editing.
That means there’s no narrative pushing along a story. Rather, Schanelec assembles three tangentially related plots lines and lets them, to some measure, play out with no attempt at bringing everything together.
The central line follows Astrid (Maren Eggert), a single mom who’s an art professor, as she fights her way through daily life, from dealing with her teenage son, Phillip (Jakob Lassalle), who has disappeared for a week and is about to get thrown out of school, to mollifying her 8-year-old daughter Flo, (Clara Möller), by trying to buy, then sell a used bicycle.
Plot line number two involves a teacher at Phillip’s school (Franz Rogowski of “Transit”), who is trying to escape a failed relationship.
And the third plot line, well, it’s Shakespeare -- a production of “Hamlet” done by students, including Phillip, who wear strange hats and recite the words in a flat manner.
Those words make up the primary dialogue of the movie, which opens with nearly 9 minutes of silence, following a dog chasing a rabbit, then cutting to a donkey and dog inside a building -- a framing motif repeated at the movie’s end.
Along the way there are visual references to French filmmaker Robert Bresson, who pioneered the minimalist style that Schanelec employs and the title of the picture is, in itself a reference to Japanese director Yasujiro Ozu’s silent comedy “I Was Born, But ...”
To cap things off, midway through the picture, Astrid goes on a long rant at a director (Dane Komljen) tearing apart the film, which she only partially watched, for using actors in scenes with “real” people, maintaining that all acting is lying and, thereby, movies are false.
It’s hard not to wonder whether Schanelec, who often works with amateurs, is commenting on her own work there. Or if she’s just inserting another element into an inscrutable film.
Some have suggested that “I Was at Home, But….” is a puzzle film. But to be a puzzles the pieces need to fit together, which the ellipses do not. Nor is the movie close to entertainment -- it’s too intellectual and slow for that.
But if you’re willing to try to unpack everything Schaelec throws onto the screening, there’s some meaning to be found in the impressive formalism of naturally lit compositions. It is, in the end, a good Art film.
