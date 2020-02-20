Review: Human performances bring literary dog film ‘Call of the Wild’ to life

Much like our furry friends, movies about man’s best friend come in all shapes and sizes: lost dog movies, talking dog movies, military dog movies, reincarnated dog movies.

“The Call of the Wild,” directed by Chris Sanders and based on the classic novella by Jack London, is what one might call a literary dog movie, even if there is technically no actual dog in it. The star of “The Call of the Wild,” Buck, is a CGI creation. And it’s only through the technology that his dangerous and harrowing adventures in the Alaskan wilderness during the Gold Rush, as outlined by London, could be realistically brought to the big screen, for better or for worse.

Known for his work on the most recent “Planet of the Apes” films (and who thrilled and terrified in an ape-inspired performance art piece in “The Square”), accomplished motion capture performer Terry Notary brings Buck’s movements to life, and it’s a truly skilled performance.

But Buck’s digital nature is noticeable right away. It’s initially off-putting, and something you can never quite shake throughout the film. The computer-generated creation doesn’t have the weight, the heat, the feel of a real dog (or any creature for that matter), though the movements, gestures and expressions are accurate.

