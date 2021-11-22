Review: "House of Gucci" - High fashion, low cunning in a medium-stakes drama

Director Ridley Scott loves pretty things.

He loves the way a fastidiously composed shot catches the light off the gleaming surface of something hideously expensive. (He’s made a few commercials in his career.) He loves the way an actor’s face, or an alien’s, cuts through a gorgeous shadow. And he loves the extremes to which humans, both real and imagined or docudramatically somewhere in between, will go to make those pretty things their own.

For Scott, “House of Gucci” is an entertaining if dramatically thin return to the fact-based machinations of the rich, famous and weaselly. Sometimes they’re criminal underworld tales, such as “American Gangster” (2007); other times, as with the 2017 Getty kidnapping account “All the Money in the World,” they’re criminality-adjacent, more about the ruthlessness of the crazy-rich.

This movie’s a bit of both. It’s bit-of-both in other ways, too, swinging from straight-faced drama to opera buffa extravagance. Lady Gaga, representing the former, co-stars with, among others, Jared Leto (the latter). Buried underneath prosthetics, a baldpate and a ton of USDA-unapproved hamming, Leto gorges himself on the role of Paolo Gucci, the most hapless of all the Guccis. He’s likely to get an Academy Award nomination for his performance, because it’s such conspicuous mediocre work.