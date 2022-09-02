Review: Horror film "Resurrection" is weird, presposterous, distrubing and gripping

“Resurrection” is the year’s weirdest horror movie, a preposterous psycho-thriller that somehow manages to be gripping, highly disturbing and, ultimately satisfying on its own strange terms.

It’s made so by the intense, increasingly unnerving performance of Rebecca Hall, who plays Margaret, a tightly wound pharmaceutical company executive, whose rigidly scheduled life — from her assignations with a married co-worker to her stress-relieving runs, appear to be protecting her from some unseen danger.

And her behavior toward her 18-year-old daughter Abbie (Grace Kaufman) is the same, overprotective for a reason that will be explained. That explanation starts when Abbie discovers a tooth in her purse, which gives her a laugh and makes Margaret pitch it into the trash.

It’s further revealed when a man from Margaret’s past appears at a conference, then on the streets, seemingly stalking her. He’s David (the always good Tim Roth) and his presence is explained by an astounding, and disturbing, seven-minute monologue from Hall, who tells Margaret’s back story to a young co-worker, thoroughly creeping her out.

That’s about as much as can be revealed without spoiling “Resurrection,” which gets weirder, harder to believe and, depending on your view of things, either goes completely off the rails or gets ever more absorbing and disturbing.

Although it's easy enough to see how writer/director Andrew Semans’ most preposterous element could throw the film into the ridiculous ashbin, I fell into the latter category, becoming ever more drawn into the picture.

That’s thanks to Hall, who has never been better as she unravels in a maelstrom and terror and guilt, but musters a steely, perhaps deadly, determination to free herself and protect Abbie from David and her past.

While it has to be tagged as horror, “Resurrection” isn’t a make-you-scream picture. David isn’t a knife-wielding killer or over the top psycho. Rather, he's creepy, deeply disturbed and controlling — perfectly embodied by Roth — making him a malevolent foil for Maggie.

“Resurrection” feels a bit long and, in places, repetitious. But, if you’re willing to suspend disbelief of its strangest element, it’s a very creepy thriller that is worth seeing if only for Hall’s great performance.