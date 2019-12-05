Review: 'Honey Boy' a tough trip inside LaBeouf's tortured psyche

Shia LaBeouf plays his own father in the achingly personal "Honey Boy," which LaBeouf also wrote, while Lucas Hedges and Noah Jupe both play versions of the actor.

This is a cinematic therapy session for LaBeouf, a former child star who has made the difficult transition into adult stardom and become one of his generation's best actors in the process. "Honey Boy" is him wrestling with his own demons, and it's a brave act of public catharsis.

The film is divided into two sections, one unfolding in 1995 and the other in 2005. In the former timeline, Jupe ("Ford v Ferrari") is 12-year-old Otis, a stand-in for LeBeouf, who stars in a kid's comedy series. (LaBeouf himself got his start on the Disney Channel sitcom "Even Stevens.")

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Otis is mentally and sometimes physically abused by his father, James (LaBeouf), a slick-talking former rodeo clown and recovering addict jealous of his son's success. They live in a cheap apartment complex that resembles a roadside motel, and Otis develops a tender relationship with one of his neighbors, a gentle soul known only as Shy Girl (alt-R&B singer FKA Twigs).