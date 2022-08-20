Review: High school friends reunite in exquisite little movie "A Love Song"

“A Love Song” is a simple little movie whose plot could be encapsulated in a couple of paragraphs. But that kind of summary would undersell the film, which, contrary to what its title implies, isn’t either a pure romance or about a single song.

Rather, the music is a bunch of songs that Faye (Dale Dickey) spins up on her old battery-operated portable radio as she sits in her camper on the side of a southern Colorado lake while she waits for an old friend to turn up at the remote campground.

As she patiently waits, living on crawfish she pulls out of the lake, studying birds during the day and stars at night, Faye encounters a cowboy family that wants to move the grave of their father, a lesbian couple who may or may not be getting married and a postman who walks in the mail, carried by a horse.

As she’s about to abandon her camp, Lito (Wes Studi) shows up with his big black dog and a handful of flowers, seemingly ready to romance the woman that he knew back in high school. But that isn’t exactly what happens, which is, in part, why writer-director Max Walker-Silverman’s debut feature is so good.

Avoiding cliches at all turns, “A Love Song” doesn’t fill up its 82-minutes with lots of backstory or exposition — by the movie’s end, the details of the character’s lives and how and why they ended up at the isolated campground are still sketchy.

But that puts the attention entirely on what Faye and, after he arrives well into the picture, Lito are thinking, saying and doing in the moment, and lets the audience reflect on what might have happened in their pasts.

The attention is further concentrated by the movie’s setting. Everything, save for a climb up a mountain on the other side of the lake, takes place within a few hundred yards of the camper, a confined space surrounded by desolate, wide-open vistas.

As for the music, Faye maintains that the radio plays the perfect song whenever she or Lito spins the dial. And, playing softly in the background, it does.

Most of all, the movie is a showcase for its two stars, veteran actors who play real, lived-in characters and can convey deeply held feelings and hard truths with a look as much as words, critical in this film where dialogue is minimal and oft awkward.

Dickey, a character actress who’s been in dozens of TV shows and series, including “True Blood’ and now “A League of Their Own,” won the Independent Spirit Best Supporting Actress Award for her work in “Winter’s Bone.”

She’s even better here, carrying the film — she’s literally in every scene — with a survivor’s grace, letting her lined, expressive face bring Faye, and the film, to realistic life.

Studi, the Native actor who in one of his first performances was in the Nebraska Educational Television production of “The Trial of Standing Bear” and received an honorary Oscar in 2020, is just as good, making Lito quiet, kind and uncertain.

Those performances, the script and Walker-Silverman’s direction and editing, make “A Love Song” an exquisite “little” movie that can’t help but create reflections on life, for it’s characters and, importantly, its audience.