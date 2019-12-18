Review: Harried, hectic 'Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker' gets stuck in nostalgia for a long time ago

All the elements are there: Poe (Oscar Isaac), Finn (John Boyega), Rey (Daisy Ridley), training her little Jedi heart out, and of course, Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), the most interesting villain-who-shouldn't-be-a-villain of this series.

It's the execution that fails "The Rise of Skywalker," which is a harried and hectic affair. Abrams hits the gas on this space race right away and never pauses to let a single emotion land, because the characters are too busy scrambling around the galaxy looking for thingamajigs and each other. The pace and volume of plot is punishing, and numbing.

It's also frustrating, from a storytelling perspective, that Abrams has rendered death optional, in order to let beloved characters have a moment or more of screen time. It's not just characters who are reanimated like zombies, stripping all meaning from their deaths, but most ghoulishly, actors.

It's not the first time the "Star Wars" team has digitally Frankensteined a deceased actor out of pixel dust and unused footage, but this time it feels like it's gone too far, with the late Carrie Fisher re-created for a full supporting performance as General Leia Organa.