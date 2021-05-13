Review: 'Gunda' is a contemplative, documentary look at a pig and her piglets

Gunda is a sow who is raising a dozen piglets on a Norwegian farm, taking the little ones, over a period of months, from the straw of her wooden pen to roll, tumble and run around amid the trees and underbrush.

That, a cameo from a one-legged chicken and a slow-mo run of a herd of cows, is about all there is to Russian filmmaker Viktor Kossakovsky’s documentary. But that is why the movie "Gunda" is an effective piece of immersive, experiential filmmaking.

Unlike most nature documentaries, Kossakovsky makes no attempt to impose a “story” on Gunda and the piglets. Nor does he humanize the animals — her personality, so to speak, emerges through observation.

And there is no narration or any glimpse or sound of a human being as Kossakovsky employs natural sound, from the squealing pigs to thunderstorms, throughout the picture.

Finally, “Gunda” is presented in stark black-and-white, shot primarily at pig level by the director and cinematographer Egil Håskjold Larsen, with some drones providing shots from inside the pigpen, where, if Gunda is like any of the sows on the farm where I grew up, she would have attacked any intruder to protect her babies.