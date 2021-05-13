Review: 'Gunda' is a contemplative, documentary look at a pig and her piglets

Gunda is a sow who is raising a dozen piglets on a Norwegian farm, taking the little ones, over a period of months, from the straw of her wooden pen to roll, tumble and run around amid the trees and underbrush.
That, a cameo from a one-legged chicken and a slow-mo run of a herd of cows, is about all there is to Russian filmmaker Viktor Kossakovsky’s documentary. But that is why the movie "Gunda" is an effective piece of immersive, experiential filmmaking.
Unlike most nature documentaries, Kossakovsky makes no attempt to impose a “story” on Gunda and the piglets. Nor does he humanize the animals — her personality, so to speak, emerges through observation.
And there is no narration or any glimpse or sound of a human being as Kossakovsky employs natural sound, from the squealing pigs to thunderstorms, throughout the picture.
Finally, “Gunda” is presented in stark black-and-white, shot primarily at pig level by the director and cinematographer Egil Håskjold Larsen, with some drones providing shots from inside the pigpen, where, if Gunda is like any of the sows on the farm where I grew up, she would have attacked any intruder to protect her babies.
By its nature, “Gunda” is a slow, contemplative film. The opening sequence, which focuses on the pen door, then her face emerging from the shadows, followed by a few of the recently born piglets finding their way out into the light, is more than five minutes long.
That shot sets the tone for the rest of the movie, which looks at the pigs long enough that individuals — like a runt with a bad back leg — start to emerge. The black-and-white photography also adds to the visual contemplation by eliminating color and forcing the attention to texture, contrast and details that are usually overlooked.
As we watch the pigs, chicken and cows, a question arises — Is “Gunda” anti-meat? The answer: Probably. One of its executive producers is outspoken vegan Joaquin Phoenix.
But it’s very subtly anti-meat, as Kossakovsky avoids any shock or screed. The pigs, for example, don’t go to a slaughterhouse to end the picture.
That said, the moving final sequence makes its point about the production of animals for food while the rest of “Gunda” makes even those of us who are very familiar with hogs, cattle and chickens really look at the animals and think about their lives.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott