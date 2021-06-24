Review: Gritty 'Holler' tells story of teenage girl trying to escape from Appalachia

Last year, the film version of “Hillbilly Elegy” ventured into southern Ohio to tell the story of J.D. Vance, an attorney who escaped that world of economic decline, grinding poverty and drug addiction.

The new independent film “Holler” covers much the same ground in rawer, grittier fashion as it looks at a teenage girl fighting to break out of a life trapped in a depressed small town in an autobiography of writer/director Nicole Riegel.

Here, she’s called Ruth Avery, and she’s vividly played by English actress Jessica Barden in what should be a career-making performance.

Living with her older brother Blaze (Gus Halper) with her mom (Pamela Adlon) detoxing in the county lockup, Ruth is scrambling to survive, selling homework and collecting cans to sell to a scrap yard.

A very bright girl, Ruth can’t check out books from the school library because of absences and is discouraged from going to college by a teacher, who tells her that she’ll wind up with mountains of debt and that people like her aren’t college material.

But, unbeknownst to her, Blaze mails in a college application she’d filled out. She’s accepted, but has to try to figure out how she’ll get out of the trap in which she lives -- and how to get the money to survive.