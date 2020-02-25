Review: Great performance carries 'Corpus Christi,' Polish drama about a convict turned priest

Daniel is a 20-year-old inmate in a Polish “juvie” who is up to be paroled. Having found faith in jail, he wants to become a priest. But the prison chaplain tells him no seminary will take a convict like him and sets him up with a job at a sawmill near a remote small town.
Getting off the bus and walking into the mill, Daniel is, to say the least, not enthusiastic about cutting planks for the rest of his life and when he hears the church bells from the neighboring town, he walks there and sits in a pew.
Encountering a young woman, he claims he’s a priest, producing a collared shirt he swiped during a party on the night of his release. She tells her mother, who essentially runs the church and he’s off to meet the parish’s vicar.
So begins “Corpus Christi,” an Oscar-nominated Polish drama that examines faith and fakery, and small town tragedy and hypocrisy and introduces American audiences to its extremely talented star, Bartosz Bielenia.
As Daniel, he’s a wild-eyed wonder, playing him with his entire body, sometimes confident, sometimes confused and sometimes in full con artist fashion -- but always sincere, even when he’s on the hustle.
While he uses his phone to figure out what to say in confession and tries to run a mass -- there’s a little humor in the picture -- Daniel connects with his flock, eventually finding out who the six faces on a flower-covered board are and why the townspeople surround the board praying.
There’s not more that should be said regarding the film’s plot other than to say that it wisely avoids anything resembling formula and has a stunning, if ambiguous, ending. That’s a credit to writer Mateusz Pacewicz, who based the picture on real events and director Jan Komasa, who keeps the film tightly focused on Daniel and, to some measure, fully original.
Exploring whether the faithful Daniel can serve as an effective spiritual leader and counselor despite being a charlatan -- especially in light of the tragedy that put the six pictures on the board and compromised the vicar isn’t really new. Nor is the look at the townspeople, who profess deep faith on one hand and strike out bitterly on the other.
But “Corpus Christi” takes those old, but still resonant, themes and makes them part of a portrait of a young man that won’t be forgotten, thanks to Bielenia’s great performance.
