Review: Grandparents fight to get their grandson back in Western thriller 'Let Him Go'

The “him” in “Let Him Go” is 3-year-old Jimmy Blackledge. The person being admonished by the title is his grandmother, Margaret. But she can’t let go of the little boy and risks everything to get him back.

That’s the barest-of-barebones description of Thomas Bezucha’s thriller, adapted from Larry Watson’s novel, that’s lifted above its genre, thanks to its rich, character-rooted story and fine performances by Diane Lane and Kevin Costner.

As it opens, the picture’s set in Montana in 1963, where Margaret Blackledge (Lane) lives on a ranch with her retired lawman husband, George (Costner), their son James, his wife Lorna (Kayli Carter) and their newborn son, Jimmy.

James is thrown from his horse and dies, appearing to set up a family tragedy weeper. But as it fast forwards three years, it takes a far different turn. Lorna marries Donnie Weboy (Will Brittain) and essentially takes the boy away from his grandmother while they’re living in a nearby town. Then the couple and little Jimmy disappear — perhaps headed to North Dakota.

Fearful for Jimmy’s safety and future, Margaret packs up the family’s station wagon, ready to track down the couple and bring the boy home — whether George goes along or not. Then the taciturn, but loyal George gets behind the wheel and drives east.