Review: Grandparents fight to get their grandson back in Western thriller 'Let Him Go'

The “him” in “Let Him Go” is 3-year-old Jimmy Blackledge. The person being admonished by the title is his grandmother, Margaret. But she can’t let go of the little boy and risks everything to get him back.
That’s the barest-of-barebones description of Thomas Bezucha’s thriller, adapted from Larry Watson’s novel, that’s lifted above its genre, thanks to its rich, character-rooted story and fine performances by Diane Lane and Kevin Costner.
As it opens, the picture’s set in Montana in 1963, where Margaret Blackledge (Lane) lives on a ranch with her retired lawman husband, George (Costner), their son James, his wife Lorna (Kayli Carter) and their newborn son, Jimmy.
James is thrown from his horse and dies, appearing to set up a family tragedy weeper. But as it fast forwards three years, it takes a far different turn. Lorna marries Donnie Weboy (Will Brittain) and essentially takes the boy away from his grandmother while they’re living in a nearby town. Then the couple and little Jimmy disappear — perhaps headed to North Dakota.
Fearful for Jimmy’s safety and future, Margaret packs up the family’s station wagon, ready to track down the couple and bring the boy home — whether George goes along or not. Then the taciturn, but loyal George gets behind the wheel and drives east.
That sets up first, a short search, then a confrontation with the Weboys, not just Donnie and Lorna, but his family — headed by Blanche, perfectly played by Lesley Manville. She’s the clear villain of the piece, a dominating, manipulative woman who will do whatever is necessary to protect her family — and get what she wants.
To divulge any more details would be unfair to the film and the viewer. But it needs to be noted that “Let Him Go” is a slow burner. The initial confrontation, which takes place over pork chops at the Weboy ranch house, doesn’t happen until about halfway through the picture.
That lets the characters carry the picture, and in the hands of Lane and Costner, they do so with great impact. The consistently underrated Lane is superb as she combines Margaret’s grief, maternal instincts, determination and affection for George into a fully realized person.
And Costner again is the embodiment of the contemporary “cowboy hero,” a strong, silent type whose emotions bubble below the surface but are off and on exposed, revealing him to be the perfect match for Margaret.
Their performances and Bezucha’s screenplay combine to make you really care about the Blackledges, and as things get darker and more dangerous, make the thriller painfully personal.
“Let Him Go” is beautifully shot by cinematographer Guy Godfree, the vistas of the Canadian province of Alberta standing in for Montana and North Dakota and contrasting with the darkness of the Weboy ranch, motel rooms and the intimate closeups of families in conflict.
"Let Him Go” is clearly a thriller. But it’s also a road movie and family drama.
For me, however, it’s a contemporary Western with key roles played by horses, from the heartbreaking opening through the fiery conclusion, again proving that the genre hasn’t died. It’s simply moved forward in time.
