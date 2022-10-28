Review: 'God's Creatures": Emiily Watrson carreis psychological drama that turns on a lie

“God’s Creatures” is, at its heart, a taut psychological family drama that turns on a lie, a falsehood so damaging that it threatens to tear apart everyone who must deal with it, from the workers at an Irish fish processing plant, to the family and its teller, Aileen O’Hara.

She’s played by Emily Watson at her finest – raw, conflicted and sympathetic, a performance matched by that of Paul Mescal as her son Brian, who has returned to the fishing village after disappearing for years in Australia.

Aileen, who’s the line manager at the plant, is thrilled by his return – even as it takes place during the wake of a drowned fisherman – and sets about helping Brian get back into the family oyster business.

And the mother/son duo go out together, leaving dad Con (Declan Conlon) at home along with adult daughter Erin (Toni O’Rourke) and her baby. At the pub, they share stories, but never explain why Brian left or came back, try to dream of the future and encounter Sarah Murphy (Aisling Franciosi), a plant worker who’s lived a very hard life in the village.

The lie comes when Aileen is questioned at the police station a couple weeks after one of their trips to the pub. Its ramifications start immediately thereafter and continue through the heartrending conclusion of the film which isn’t a happily-ever-after ending for anyone involved.

“God’s Creature” is directed by Saella Davis and Anna Rose Holmer, the team that made the excellent “The Fits” about an 11-year-old girl joining a dance team in Cleveland, a few years ago.

They bring their American eyes and observation to the script honed by writer Shane Crowley and producer Fodhla Cronin O’Reilly for years, a story that’s rooted in the village where Crowley lived, hence it’s knowing insight into life where everyone in the community is connected – and, as revealed in the latter part of the picture, all have dark secrets passed on from generation to generation.

“God’s Creature” has been categorized as a thriller by some. But, only at the very end does it come close to being a thriller and, even then, it’s too closed off and indirect to fit that genre.

For the film’s emphasis, from its evocative cinematography and haunting Irish music score, through the performances is on the the psychological impact of the lie on the community, the family and especially, Aileen.

Watson shows that impact simply through looking. Those looks change from those in her empathetic exchanges with the plant workers as the movie opens, through joy in Brian’s return home to agony lying in the bottom of a boat and convey the essence of the hard-to-shake “God’s Creatures.”