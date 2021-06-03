Review: German actress Paula Beer shines as water nymph looking for love in 'Undine'

“Undine” is a water nymph, working as an historian in Berlin, where as writer/director Christian ’s movie opens, a guy is breaking up with her.

But the split isn’t overly emotional. Undine (Paula Beer) warns him that if he breaks up with her, she’ll have to kill him. He does anyway, taking his life in his own hands as she goes back to work leading tours of a giant model of Berlin.

But, Johannes (Jacob Matschenz) is seemingly spared when she -- in a novel twist on the “meet cute” formula -- gets an offer for a date from industrial diver Christoph (Franz Rogowski), only to have a giant fish tank collapse on them.

So begins a romantic fantasy transferred from the ancient myth “Ondine” to contemporary Berlin by Germany’s top filmmaker, who most recently made the World War II period masterwork “Transit.”

brings the “Transit” stars along with him. Rogowski who looks a lot like Joaquin Phoenix, plays a very similar, sweet, loyal, risk-taking character.

But the real revelation here is Beer, Europe’s star of the moment, who won the best actress prize at the Berlin Film Festival for her performance as Undine.