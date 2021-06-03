 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Review: German actress Paula Beer shines as water nymph looking for love in 'Undine'
0 comments

Review: German actress Paula Beer shines as water nymph looking for love in 'Undine'

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Udine by Christian Petzold

Franz Rogowski and Paula Beer star in "Undine." 

 IFC Films

“Undine” is a water nymph, working as an historian in Berlin, where as writer/director Christian ’s movie opens, a guy is breaking up with her.

But the split isn’t overly emotional. Undine (Paula Beer) warns him that if he breaks up with her, she’ll have to kill him. He does anyway, taking his life in his own hands as she goes back to work leading tours of a giant model of Berlin.

But, Johannes (Jacob Matschenz) is seemingly spared when she -- in a novel twist on the “meet cute” formula -- gets an offer for a date from industrial diver Christoph (Franz Rogowski), only to have a giant fish tank collapse on them.

So begins a romantic fantasy transferred from the ancient myth “Ondine” to contemporary Berlin by Germany’s top filmmaker, who most recently made the World War II period masterwork “Transit.”

brings the “Transit” stars along with him. Rogowski who looks a lot like Joaquin Phoenix, plays a very similar, sweet, loyal, risk-taking character.

But the real revelation here is Beer, Europe’s star of the moment, who won the best actress prize at the Berlin Film Festival for her performance as Undine.

Fully embodying the character, Beer is quiet, appropriately mysterious (you don’t go around telling people you’re a water nymph) and desperately looking for love. That she thinks she’s found it with Christoph is the kick off to the film’s surprisingly loyal treatment of the myth that at some point she has to return to the water.

“Undine” makes full use of its setting, delivering a history of Berlin and its architectural changes during her lectures, visiting some of those places through her window and on the train and, importantly, diving into the rivers that were key to the location of the city.

Diving with Undine in one of the rivers, Christoph finds her name and a heart painted on the footings of a bridge. Looking for her, she’s dropped her scuba equipment and floated away. He “rescues” her that time.

But, the movie and myth poignantly ask in the most romantic of fashions, can she be taken out of the water again?

Lincoln concerts selling well as music world returns to 'normal'
'Disney on Ice: Mickey's Search Party' ready to bring skating adventure to Lincoln arena
UNL grad Aida Osman lands co-star role in HBO Max series

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott  

Review

Undine

Grade: B

Director: Christian Petzold

Cast: Paula Beer, Franz Rogowski, Maryam Zaree, Jacob Matschenz, Anne Ratte-Polle, Rafael Stachowiak

Rated: Not Rated

Running Time: 1 hour, 30 minutes

Now Showing: Ross

The Reel Story: Beer is a revelation playing a water nymph who falls in love with an industrial diver in this contemporary update of the ancient myth "Ondine"

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Taylor Swift cast in David O. Russell's first film in six years

Staying in? We've got you covered

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Entertainment reporter/columnist

L. Kent Wolgamott, the recipient of the 2018 Mayor’s Arts Award, has written about arts and entertainment for Lincoln newspapers since 1985, reviewing thousands of movies and concerts and hundreds of art exhibitions.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Rejected titles for 25 popular films
Movies

Rejected titles for 25 popular films

Titles can drastically change how a film is perceived by audiences. Take, for example, “Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?” in place of “Blade Runner” or “The Lunch Bunch” over “The Breakfast Club."

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News