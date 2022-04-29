Review: Genteel French film "The Rose Maker" tells heist story of rose grower and thief

“The Rose Maker” is, unquestionably, the most genteel heist movie in cinematic history. But there’s far more to this touching French film than just the theft of some roses from a heavily guarded greenhouse by a rose grower and her three employees.

That’s because writer Fadette Drouard and director Pierre Pinaud put much of the movie’s focus on Eve Vernet (Catherine Frot), the rose grower, and Fred (Manel Foulgoc), one of the “employees” that comes to her as the operation she inherited from her father, Vernet Roses, is facing bankruptcy and can only afford workers on a government rehabilitation program.

The picture opens with a rose competition in which the best new hybrid wins a prize – and gets the attention that would keep Vernet Roses in business. But, arriving at the last minute along with her loyal assistant Vera (Olivia Cote), Eve barely gets her white roses in the ground in time for the judges to examine them.

Then she loses out to smarmy rose magnate Lamarzelle (Vincent Dedienne), who is trying to either buy her out or force her out of business.

With their equipment being hauled away by creditors, Vera contacts the rehabilitation program and hires Fred, a career criminal, Samir (Fatsah Bouyahmed), who wants to get a permanent job so he can get an apartment, and the very shy Nadege (Marie Petoit).

The trio is clueless about roses, so Eve educates them (and the viewers) in the ways of growing the flowers. Then, after Nadege inadvertently burns up a bunch of rose bushes, forces the trio into the scheme she’s cooked up for survival – steal a rare rose from Lamarzelle’s warehouse and graft it to one of her best plants to create a prize winning hybrid.

That’s just the first act of “The Rose Maker.” Suffice it to say that more trials and tribulations lay ahead for Eve and her employees as they wait for the hybrid to grow And, this one’s formulaic, so all appears lost, until ... no spoilers here.

But what makes “The Rose Maker” connect is fine performances by Frot and Foulgoc, who, as they’re forced to be together, explore their characters’ past, present and look toward an uncertain future. There’s no reason to divulge those details, beyond saying it’s about parents and children, finding your “gift” and having courage enough to try to pursue it.

Even with the theft at its center, “The Rose Maker” is far from a thriller – security and the cops only make a couple appearances. But it’s a nice little film that will teach the uneducated about roses while it tells its heartfelt story about the mismatched rose grower and the thief.

