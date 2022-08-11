Review: French scientists pursue romance with volcanoes and each other in documentary "Fire of Love"

For more than two decades, Katia and Maurice Krafft pursued a romance, with each other, and the volcanoes that brought them together and, ultimately, killed the couple in a landslide of dust, rock and debris created by a massive eruption by Japan’s Mount Unzen.

That’s not a spoiler for “Fire of Love,” as Sara Dosa reveals the duo’s 1991 death early in the documentary about the world’s most famous, and perhaps only, volcanologist couple.

Nor does knowing that the end of the film will be their end, so to speak, diminish the effectiveness of this part love story, part scientific investigation that’s drawn from tens of thousands of feet of footage shot by the Kraffts at volcanoes around the world and old television interviews.

Narrated by Miranda July, “Fire of Love” stitches together, as best it can, the story of The Kraffts, who grew up in Alsace, France, met at the University of Strasbourg and bonded over their shared love of and attraction to volcanoes.

That was in the ’60s, when the pair participated in anti-war demonstrations and ran in intellectual circles before giving up that life, vowing to never have children and dedicating their lives to volcanoes.

Traveling around the globe to study volcanoes, geologist Maurice and geochemist Katia danced on the edges of the craters with molten lava flowing just feet away, wore old-sci fi looking protective helmets and silver suits to protect themselves from “bombs” emitted by eruptions, and filmed and photographed their work.

The filming was needed not only to document their observations for further study — things move too fast when the eruptions are happening, Maurice says — but to finance their adventures via films, which he edited, and books, which she wrote.

Those presentations made the Kraffts something like the Jacques Cousteau of volcanoes — scientists who popularized their field of study through their films and their distinctive characters — the reckless, cavalier Maurice, who repeatedly talks about his love for the dangerous life, and the more reserved, studious Katia, who kept the focus on the volcanoes.

Those studies led the Kraffts to move from “red” volcanoes — the kind that generate the rivers of lava flowing up from a split in the earth’s tectonic platens — “grey” volcanoes, the killers that erupt as plates come together.

That’s just some of the knowledge that the Kraffts shared and Dosa incorporates into the film, which can’t help but teach the uninformed something about volcanoes. And the couple’s footage of the eruptions, flying lava turning to glasses and massive clouds of dust is nothing short of spectacular.

As the 90-minute film runs, its inevitable ending raises questions: Do they love volcanoes so much they’re willing to die for them? Or are they so committed to each other that they’re going to take their love and that for volcanoes to an extreme. Did they have some kind of death wish or were they simply in the wrong place when the Japanese volcano erupted?

There’s no way to answer those questions. But “Fire of Love” connects because of them, transforming a scientific documentary into a touching but ultimately fatal romance.