“One Fine Morning,” the exquisite new film from French writer-director Mia Hansen-Love, is like dropping in on the complicated life of Sandra, a widow in her 30s who’s raising her daughter as a single mom.

Filmed in Hansen-Love’s signature naturalistic style, the movie drops in on Sandra, who’s evocatively played by Lea Seydoux, as she works as a translator for international meetings, walks her daughter to school, tries to care for her philosophy professor father who has lost his sight from a degenerative disease and meets up with an old married friend, who tempts her with romance.

That’s really all there is to “One Fine Morning” in terms of plot. But as the film follows Sandra through the twists and turns in her life, it reveals ever more about her; her father Georg (a superb Pascal Greggory); her mother, who wants to be an activist in her 60s; and her friend turned lover (Melvil Poupaud).

Those encounters, which move forward chronologically, pull the viewer deeper into the film, as we watch Sandra deal with her father, moving him from home to hospital to nursing home — something many in the audience will relate to — and as we see her experience the awakening of the first days of the affair and heartbreak that follows later.

Seydoux conveys all of that through expression and body language, her eyes sometimes red rimmed, tears flowing down her face, at others shining brightly and, along with her words, conveying compassion, pain and, perhaps surprisingly in the end, happiness.

Hansen-Love, who made the superb 2021 film, “Bergman Island” makes the movie intimate, with it’s settings — from hospital rooms to bed rooms lecture halls to parks — and its performances that are emotional without being extreme.

On one level, “One Fine Morning,” with its closely observed realism could only be a French film. But, in its quiet but moving look at its characters — especially Seydoux’s performance — without a tightly fused plot, it goes into new naturalistic territory to be a film that’s simply about people and their complicated lives.

It’s only March, but it’s certain that “One Fine Morning” will be on my “best of” list for 2023, for it’s a great, quiet masterwork.