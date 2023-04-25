The first faces we see on screen are “The Worst Ones,” kids with some serious issues who live in a poor suburb of a small French town who are auditioning for roles in a movie.

There’s withdrawn, but tough Maylis (Melina Vanderplancke), a just-released-from-jail Jessy (Loic Pech) 15-year-old Lily (Malory Wanecque), who’s been branded as a “slut” at school and is struggling with the death of her younger brother, and school-yard brawler Ryan (Timeo Mahaut), who’s now living with his sister because of troubles with mom at home.

Squirming in a chair, staring at or clowning for the camera, they answer questions from Gabriel (Johan Heldenbergh), who not only casts them for his film, but incorporates something about each into the script.

That’s the take off for director Lise Akoka and Romane Gueret’s movie about making a movie that’s really about the changes in the children via the moviemaking process and something of a critique of the use of untrained young actors in movies.

The latter is more than a bit cheeky as Akoka and Gueret did exactly what they are examining – hire non-professional actors, save for Heldenbergh, to play out the story they conceived and set in a poor section of a town, where we later learn the residents don’t want the “poverty porn” filming to take place.

The good news for the directors and viewers is that Wanecque, who is the picture’s central character and young Mahaut are screen naturals and act up a storm, both as Lily and Ryan and as their film characters – a pregnant 15-year-old girl and the younger brother she has to look after.

There are other solid performances as well – by Angelique Genez as Ryan’s protective, loving sister, by Esther Archambault as production assistant Judith, who befriends Lily on set and off and by Heldenbergh, who makes for a very believable director, who is genuinely interested in the kids he’s building his movie around while, in some sense, exploiting the young actors.

That flashes on screen first when, in trying to film a school yard fight between Ryan’s character and some bullies which doesn’t ignite enough passion and violence, Gabriel uses his knowledge of what taunts will trigger the emotionally unstable boy to start a real fight that leaves Ryan trembling on the ground after the cameras stop rolling.

Even more disturbing is the filming of the movie’s sex scene between Lily and Jessy, which is shot with a roomful of crew and Gabriel watching on an iPad and giving instructions. The scene doesn’t seem to phase Lily, but it triggers the volatile Jessy in unexpected fashion.

The picture, which follows the movie making process from the opening through the wrap party, isn’t all grim or exploitative. There’s some satiric humor, some real emotion and character development, particularly of Lily and Ryan, that makes their stories, and the film as a whole, captivating.

“The Worst Ones” doesn’t attempt to make any big statements about movie making with kids or their intertwined stories that it presents. Rather, it leaves those assessments up to the viewer and, to some measure, the characters, like Lily, who says she wants to move to Paris and become an actress.

Given her performance and her naturalness in front of the camera, Wanecque may have done exactly that.