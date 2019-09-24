The opening scenes of “Aquarela” find a Russian rescue team frantically working to pull a car and its driver out of a frozen Siberian lake, then, with no obvious connection, the film captures giant chunks of calving glaciers.
Before it is over, the documentary from Russian director-writer-cinematographer-editor Victor Kossakovsky ventures onto the roiling ocean on a small sailboat and navigates a Miami boulevard in midst of Hurricane Irma.
Shot in ultra high definition by camera masters Kossakovsky and Ben Bernhard, “Aquarela” is a visual powerhouse that shifts from the heart-pounding drama of the boat’s two-person crew frantically cranking the sails to keep the vessel afloat in the stormy dark seas to quietly beautiful when the camera goes underwater and captures bubbles rising from underneath a sculpted piece of ice.
There are a few people in the picture -- the rescue crew that knows precisely how to winch a submerged vehicle from beneath the cracked ice; a pair of guys who get rescued, but keep falling through the ice; the people on the boat; a man chipping chunks off a block of ice and, oddly, a man cranking a warning siren in a remote village near the water.
But the movie doesn’t focus on people. Rather it keeps its eye on the water -- and powers that viewing with a “score” that mixes instrumental heavy metal with the groans, pops and cracks of breaking ice and the sounds of rushing wind and crashing waves.
A true free-form art film, “Aquarela” provides zero context for its imagery, not even a graphic that identifies where the cameras are shooting. Nor is there voice-over narration, interviews or even understandable dialogue from the few humans in the film that could create a storyline.
Instead, Kossakovsky allows the stunning footage -- shown in wide-screen glory that could never be reproduced on any home system -- to deliver the movie’s overt messages:
First, mess with water at your own peril and, second, climate change is creating aqua-rooted disasters and must be slowed.