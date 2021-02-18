Review: Frances McDormand shines in quiet masterpiece 'Nomadland'

And those landscapes are seen with the same grounded, but dramatic look that cinematographer Joshua James Richards brought to his views of the Pine Ridge Reservation in “The Rider.”

That includes highly contrasted views of a sugar beet plant near Scottsbluff, where Fern goes to work shoveling beets. That and Fern’s encounter with a mechanic when her van breaks down are scenes Zhao and company shot in Nebraska in 2018.

And, it has been widely reported that McDormand — who like Zhao and the 25-member crew, lived in vans during the filming — knew her impersonation of a nomad was working when she was offered a job when she was in a Target store in Nebraska (I’d guess again in Scottsbluff). The Museum of the Fur Trade in Chadron also receives a “thanks to” in the credits.

“Nomadland” is without question a character study of Fern, who, depending on the circumstances can be lonely, happy, social, isolated, determined or discouraged and, in the hands of McDormand, never less than real.

But the picture is also an examination of the nomadic lifestyle that is being followed by primarily older white folks who are leaving behind middle-class existence for life in the van. And Zhao treats each of the real nomads with empathy and respect that gives the film great warmth and heart.