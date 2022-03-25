Review: Finnish film "Compartment No. 6" is well-realized twist on the romantic road movie

A Finnish college student and Russian miner are confined together in “Compartment No. 6” of a train rumbling north out of Moscow to Murmansk in director Juho Kuosmanen’s slowly realized twist on the romantic road movie.

The film was Finland’s official entry for the Academy Awards for Best International Field.

Laura (Seidie Haarla) is escaping from an uncertain relationship with Irina (Dinara Dukarova), with whom she "lodged” and became lovers while studying the Russian language in Moscow. Irina, in fact, was to join her on the journey to the far north of the country, where Laura wants to see the ancient petrogylphs.

Ljoha (Yurly Borisov) is a miner, heading to Murmansk for work, a surly sort who loves his vodka and, getting things off on the wrong foot, tells Laura she’s on the train to sell herself, then gropes her.

She flees from the cabin and tries to get off the train in St. Petersburg to return to Moscow. But a phone call – the first of several painful exchanges – reveals Irina has a new “lodger” and Laura reluctantly gets back on the train and into the compartment where the two, like it or not, are forced to get to know each other.

That’s about all that needs to be revealed about what happens in “Compartment No. 6,” which, likely because it is adapted from a novel, is as much a slow-moving character study as it is a romance or road adventure.

Those characters are well-conveyed by Haarla, whose Laura is self-protective, but curious, hurt but resilient, and Borisov, whose Ljoha is rough on the outside but vulnerable (more so than Laura), boorish and uneducated but resourceful and, at heart, a decent guy who cares about others.

“Compartment No. 6” is also more than a little claustrophobic. At least half of the film takes place either inside the tiny compartment, in the train’s corridors or its dining car. And even its interiors, at Irina’s Moscow flat, a home the pair visit during an overnight stop and the places she visits in Murmansk are crowded with things and people.

That, and the smartly crafted story and dialogue, combine to make “Compartment No. 6” and its occupants feel free once they’ve reached their destinations, liberated not only from the train but the internal confines and expectations each brought on the journey.

