Hit by a downturn in ticket sales created by streaming in 2019, the family-owned Los Angeles Laemmle theater chain, like most art house theaters, was struggling to survive. Then the COVID-19 shutdown threatened to close the beloved theaters for good.

That’s the storyline of actor Rafael Sbarges’ documentary “Only in Theaters” that also tells the story of the Laemmle family, which has been in the movie business since its inception.

Those discussions of the importance of “art house” and foreign language films to moviemaking of the ’60s, ’70s and beyond, of the need to see pictures on the big screen with an audience — as they were intended to be viewed — and of the dwindling nationwide audiences of those pictures as streaming began to cut into the business.

But they were even more critical for the Laemmle family and their theaters, which were the key elements in establishing a film culture in “cultureless” Los Angeles and in providing places for the likes of director Allison Anders to see the pictures that made them become filmmakers.

To tell the story, Sbarges, who narrates the film, follows Greg Laemmle, the third generation head of the chain, as he grapples with whether to sell the theaters, and then whether to accept any of the offers for all or some of them.

As he does so, he tells the Laemmele family immigrant story, which began in 1894 when, at 17, Carl Laemelle came to the U.S. Twelve years later, he discovered a nickelodeon and started one of Chicago’s first motion picture theaters. A key player in the effort that broke up Thomas Edison’s early monopoly on movies, Laemmle started producing films and founded Universal Pictures.

Carl’s nephews Kurt and Max followed him to the U.S., the former with the rise of Nazism, and founded the Laemmle theaters in 1938. Max, whose European cultural sensibilities led the chain to showing international and independent films, took over the business during a box office downturn, with Max’s son Robert taking over the business, then passing it on to Greg.

That history, and the reflections of the directors and critics, is primarily contained in the first half of the film. The second follows an anguished Greg as he and his wife, Tish, are consumed by the decisions he has to make about selling the theaters and, after the pandemic hits, trying to keep them alive.

The toll it takes on him can be seen, physically he’s a diminishing presence over the three years of filming, and emotionally, through the frank, honest interviews and fly-on-the-wall observations of meetings and phone conversations.

That turns “Only in Theaters” into a movie as much about a man torn by the responsibilities he sees to carry on a legacy, in business and culture, and provide for his family, regardless of its impact on him.

That makes the documentary a very human tale that goes beyond being just about the movie business and should be seen by film lovers.