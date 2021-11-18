Review: "Fayi Dayi": hypnotic documentary looks at Ethopia and the hallucinatory plant khat

In 2011, Jessica Beshir returned to her Ethiopian homeland and began to collect her observations and impressions of the country she’d left at age 16 by shooting footage of people living in a country under the influence of khat.

A plant that has hallucinatory properties, khat had traditionally been harvested and used for ritualistic purposes. But as climate change and other economic factors forced farmers to give up growing coffee, khat became, over the last 15 years, Ethiopia’s most lucrative and almost exclusive cash crop.

That, almost naturally led to increased recreational use of khat and an industry that takes the plant from harvest to processing to bundling to wholesale and then to market and street sales.

Beshir captures far more than that in her hypnotic documentary “Faya Dayi,” which brings her black-and-white vision of Ethiopia, khat, its users and those impacted by the plant to the screening in beautiful, appropriately near dreamlike fashion.

Entirely cinema verite -- which means there’s no narration, talking-head experts or easily drawn-out storyline -- “Faya Dayi” conveys Beshir’s vision by looking at people, starting in the rural Oromo region, where khat is the center of the economy and life.