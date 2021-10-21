Review: 'Fauci' presents humanized view of the doctors who's simultaneously rock star and villain

To a divided nation, Dr. Anthony Fauci is, to use the words of Bill Gates, "an enemy and a rock star all at once.”
But what “Fauci,” the documentary shot with his cooperation, shows is that he's neither a preening hero or a crafty villain.
Instead, he’s a dedicated, workaholic, physician/scientist who has, in his 40-plus years at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases been pulled into controversy by the two pandemics that bookend his career -- the AIDS crisis of the ‘80s and the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the former, as seen via the vintage TV coverage and film clips, Fauci was seen as a murderer by AIDS activists for his insistence on following the slow scientific protocol for developing treatments that meant thousands would die before any medicine became available.
In the latter, as we have seen since March of 2019, Fauci became the lightning rod in a politicized response to the virus, contradicted by President Trump and seen an untrustworthy government “dictator.”
Fauci’s response to those crises form the core of the documentary. But it also includes some illuminating biography of the Brooklyn-born physician who went to the National Institute of Health during the Vietnam-era draft, then decided to stay as a research scientist rather than returning to New York to try to become the chief physician at a major hospital.
It was at NIH where Fauci met Christine Grady, a nurse who became his wife. And her reflections on her husband’s life and career along with Jenny, one of three daughters, do much to humanize the doctor.
And, as they talk about the death threats he and they have faced in the last two years, their words send a chilling reminder of the hate generated against Fauci by those whose political leanings are more to the right.
All that said, the film isn’t overly political. Fauci, for example, holds his tongue when asked about his interactions with Trump after being repeatedly contradicted by the president, answering only “yikes” and saying “he was so much in his own world” when processing health information.
Nor is the AIDS response seen through a political lens. Rather it documents, largely through the testimony of the activists, how Fauci came to see why the activists who were fighting for government action needed to be included in studies and treatment development.
Where Fauci clearly was heroic was in developing the $15 billion plan, implemented by President George W. Bush, to get AIDS treatments to Africa, an effort for which he’s praised by both Bush and U2 singer Bono.
Directors John Hoffman and Janet Tobias smartly eschew straight chronology in telling Fauci’s story, cutting back and forth between the AIDS crisis that lasted for more than a decade and the events of the last two years.
To be perfectly clear, because the movie was filmed with the cooperation of Fauci, his family, NIAID, where he’s interviewed in his office, “Fauci” is not a hard-hitting “warts and all” documentary aimed at taking down the doctor.
But it’s also not a fawning portrayal of the man, who as he reaches the end of his career, only wants to be remembered for being good at his job, in his work to fight disease and in the way he treats others.
That clearly comes through in many ways despite the polarizing television coverage.
