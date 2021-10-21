Review: 'Fauci' presents humanized view of the doctor who's simultaneously rock star and villain

It was at NIH where Fauci met Christine Grady, a nurse who became his wife. And her reflections on her husband’s life and career along with Jenny, one of three daughters, do much to humanize the doctor.

And, as they talk about the death threats he and they have faced in the last two years, their words send a chilling reminder of the hate generated against Fauci by those whose political leanings are more to the right.

All that said, the film isn’t overly political. Fauci, for example, holds his tongue when asked about his interactions with Trump after being repeatedly contradicted by the president, answering only “yikes” and saying “he was so much in his own world” when processing health information.

Nor is the AIDS response seen through a political lens. Rather it documents, largely through the testimony of the activists, how Fauci came to see why the activists who were fighting for government action needed to be included in studies and treatment development.

Where Fauci clearly was heroic was in developing the $15 billion plan, implemented by President George W. Bush, to get AIDS treatments to Africa, an effort for which he’s praised by both Bush and U2 singer Bono.