Review: 'Farewell Amor' is a quiet masterpiece about an Angola immigrant family in New York

“Farewell Amor” is a quietly piercing masterpiece, an exquisite intimate look at an immigrant family trying to adjust to life in New York that is smartly written, superbly acted and brilliantly shot.

The debut from Tanzanian American writer-director Ekwa Msangi, “Farewell Amor” doesn’t aim at making an overarching statement about immigration, ignoring the inflammatory politics to look at the three people who make up the family, devoting a segment of the film to each,

It opens at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport, where Angolan immigrant Walter (Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine) is meeting his wife, Esther (Zainab Jah), who he hasn’t seen in 17 years and his now-grown teenage daughter, Sylvia (Jayme Lawson).

Crammed into a tiny apartment, the trio has to, essentially, get to know each other. Esther, for example, has become deeply religious during the separation, immediately decorating the apartment with crosses and praying hands and trying to hold Sylvia to a strict religious-based lifestyle.

Walter, who is the focus of the first segment, doesn’t know his daughter at all, and awkwardly tries to connect with her while grappling with a secret that he knows could implode the family -- that he had lived with Linda (Nana Mensah), literally splitting with her on the day he was going to JFK.