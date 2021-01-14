Review: "Farewell Amor": a quite masterpiece about an Angola immigrant family in New York

The film then shifts perspective to Sylvia as she goes to high school, meets a boy named DJ (Marcus Scribner), who encourages her to take part in a dance contest. But dancing is forbidden by Esther, who wants to keep Sylvia locked up at home, where she has to hear her parents quarreling and sees her chance at a new life slipping away.

Esther becomes the focus of the final segment of the movie, each of which returns to the start of the film, replays a few episodes from a different perspective and then move the story forward. In doing so, we learn why Esther became so religious and see her grapple with the emotional pain of the movie, try to do what is best for her daughter and figure out why Walter is distant from her.

Those descriptions are general, intentionally avoiding the key event and tipping points in the family’s relationships and their story and what finally brings the trio together. So they can’t fully convey why “Farewell Amor” is so deeply engaging.

But it wouldn’t have been so without fine performances by all involved, who make their characters walk emotional tightropes in revealingly believable fashion.

And the film, shot in the apartment, school buildings, on the streets and in restaurants and nightclubs, has a cinematic visual sense that goes beyond the stark realism of most indie pictures.

It is, perhaps, the best measure of the rare qualities of “Farewell Amor” that, even when the story wraps up in a touchingly satisfying 15-minute sequence, you’ll want to see it continue, to learn what happens with the family as they find a new life together and deal with the challenges of being Black immigrants in the U.S.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.