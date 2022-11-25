Review: Fact-based 'You Resemble Me' tells story of woman's terrorist radicalization

In 2015, Hasna Ait Boulahcen was falsely labeled as France’s first female suicide bomber when she was blown up during a police raid five days after terrorists had killed more than 130 people in multiple bombings across Paris.

Hasna, however, didn’t blow herself up as was initially reported by police and media. Rather the Moroccan immigrant was killed when another terrorist exploded a suicide bomb while she was trying to escape from the raid that was primarily directed at her cousin, Abdelhamid Abassoud, the leader of the ISIS cell that was terrorizing Europe.

Hasna’s death is the endpoint of “You Resemble Me,” a film from Dina Amer, who co-wrote, produced, directed and is one of the four actresses to play Hasna over the course of her short, tumultuous life.

The film, which Amer, a reporter for Vice at the time of the raid, deeply researched through interviews with Hasna’s family and friends as well as official sources, opens with 9-year-old Hasna (Lorenza Grimaudo) and her 7-year-old sister Mariam (Ilonna Grimaudo) running wild in the streets of Paris, staying away from home and their abusive mother.

Nabbed on the streets by police, the girls are thrown into foster care and separated from each other, traumatizing Hasna, who believes she can’t live without her sister and contemplates suicide.

Fast forward a decade or so and the still troubled Hasna is back on the streets, a woman who takes on multiple roles – a party girl, drug dealer, prostitute, immigrant activist – while desiring a home and family, like that in the apartment where she lives with a friend and her family.

When Hasna catches a TV interview with Abdelhamid (Alexandre Gonin), she contacts her long-lost cousin and, through their connection begins to be pulled into the chaos.

That, then makes “You Resemble Me,” a haunting look at radicalization, made more tragic by its factual basis, which is borne out in the film’s final 10 minutes of interviews with her real family members.

To illustrate the fractures in Hasna, and the changes that occur within her as she falls into radical Islam, Amer uses three actresses – Mouna Soualem, Sabrina Ouazani and the director herself - to play her as an adult.

Rather than being distracting, that technique pulls the viewer deeper into the examination of Hasna, who, it becomes clear was a psychologically damaged, desperate woman who had no intention of becoming a suicide bomber when she joined her cousin and, by association ISIS.

“You Resemble Me” isn’t explicit as it presents Hasna’s life. But it gets at the abuse she faced at home, the sexual abuse and exploitation on the streets, and finally the raid that cost Hasna her life.

In doing so, Amer tells Hasna’s story, based on facts, more effectively, and powerfully, than could any documentary look at her life.