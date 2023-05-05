“Everything Went Fine” opens with a phone call that sends novelist Emmanuelle scrambling to the hospital to find her father, Andre, who has had a stroke, and connect with her sister Pascale, who made the call.

That passage, which sees Emmanuelle forgetting her contact lenses and having to go back inside her apartment and put them in, feels very real — as does the rest of the film that is based on the autobiographical 2013 book by the late Emmanuèle Bernheim about her father’s stroke and desire to end his life.

Bernheim, who died in 2017, is credited with being a writer of the film, having been a longtime collaborator with director Francois Ozon, providing the screenplays for, among other films, “Under the Sand” and the award-winning “Swimming Pool.”

In “Everything is Fine,” she's played with great effect by Sophie Marceau, part of a powerhouse of European actors who were cast in the film, a group that includes Germany’s Hanna Shygulla and the great Charlotte Rampling, who delivers one of the film’s most powerful performances as Emmanuelle's mother Claude.

A sculptor now crippled by arthritis and Parkinson’s disease, Claude is depressed, withdrawn, living in near silent pain in the family home. She appears from time to time.

Andre is played by Andre Dussollier, a French critical and commercial star since the ’70s, who delivers superb work, playing the successful factory owner and art connoisseur as he works his way back to health from the stroke, but insists to Emmanuelle that he wants to die, asking her to arrange that process.

That’s where Shygulla comes in. She plays a “Swiss lady” who works with a death-with-dignity group, who provides the information about how Andre can end his life. Illegal in France, he would have to travel by ambulance to Switzerland for what would be an assisted suicide.

The film follows the family from the stroke in September through the spring, going from Andre’s hospital rooms to Emmanuelle's apartment, art galleries, a grandson’s clarinet recital and a favorite restaurant as life goes on as Andre’s condition and desire to end it all takes its toll on all those around him.

It’s also something of a procedural, following Andre through the steps of his recovery and the legal machinations that would allow him to end his life — there are plenty of conversations with doctors, lawyers and police.

But it also flashes back a few times to Emmanuelle’s childhood, revealing that Andre was a horrible parent and Claude was a talented artist.

Ozon presents all of it in rather matter-of-fact style, keeping things realistic rather than overly dramatic. That requires some patience from the audience, which gets to see little details of life that, in the end, mean very little.

But as Emmanuelle, Andre, Claude and the rest of the family and a mysterious friend of Andre’s are seen through the months, “Everything Went Fine” becomes engrossing and, by the end, a compelling near thriller that’s literally confronting life and death.