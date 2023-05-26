Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

On the day after Thanksgiving 1985, Willem de Kooning’s “Woman Ochre” was stolen from the University of Arizona Museum of Art, disappearing from public view for 30 years as its value increased to $160 million, making the theft one of the biggest art heists of the 20th century.

In 2017, “Woman Ochre” turned up, hanging behind a door in a strangely designed house in the tiny desert town of Cliff, New Mexico. Found by a local company that purchased the homeowners’ estate, “Woman Ochre,” which was damaged in the heist, was returned to the museum. Since the presumed thieves were dead, case closed.

That’s the crime at the center of “The Thief Collector,” director Allison Otto’s sharp, often funny documentary that’s the story of the heist and is as much about the mysterious, secretly odd couple who stole the painting than the crime itself

They were, this is no spoiler, Jerry and Rita Alter, a pair of international travel-obsessed New York school teachers — he taught music, she taught speech pathology — who moved to New Mexico when he was forced to retire because of health issues.

Their self-constructed house was filled with small sculptures, pottery, masks, spears and textiles gathered on their trips, along with 40-some very odd, very bad abstract paintings done by Jerry.

As the auction company examines the estate, including finding the de Kooning, Otto starts to unravel the couple’s story, starting with their nephew charged with liquidating the estate, who had no clue that his aunt and uncle, who were his role models, might have been art thieves of the highest order.

That unraveling of the heist and the couple brings de Kooning biographers amid speculation that the couple might have encountered him in the 1950s, crusty old men at the local combination liquor store and coffee shop, FBI art crime agents who investigated the heist, and friends and family members of the Alters.

The final clue that’s unearthed: “The Cup and The Lip,” a book of stories written by Jerry Alter that he told his nephew were all based n his experiences. And those stories point the filmmakers, and law enforcement, to a very dark, if unproven conclusion.

“The Thief Collection” adds some re-enactments to the standard documentary mix, with a pair of actors winking their way through the adventures of Jerry and Rita — including the heist — that are lifted from the book.

That adds some fun to the documentary as well as, in the end, dramatizing how the bohemian couple that everyone thought they knew were far different, much weirder people than they appeared to be.