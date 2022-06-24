Review: Entertaining story of crane operator in British Open is one of best golf movies ever

Comedy seemingly goes hand in hand with golf — on the course and in theaters. Just think “Caddyshack,” “Happy Gilmore” and the oft-funny “Tin Cup” and “Dead Solid Perfect” — all among the top handful of golf pictures ever.

Add “The Phantom of the Open” to the list of funny and very good golf pictures. And it’s the only one based on a true story.

The story is of Maurice Flitcroft, a crane operator from the small English seaside town of Barrow-in-Furness, who managed to get into the 1976 British Open before he’d ever played a round of golf and proceeded to shoot a world record high score, embarrassing the Open and getting himself tagged as “the worst golfer in the world.”

Perfectly played by Oscar-winner Mark Rylance, Flitcroft appears doomed to spend his life working the shipyard crane and taking care of his family, shipyard secretary Jean (Sally Hawkins); their twin, disco-dancing teenage boys (Christian and Jonah Lees); and his stepson, Mike (Jake Davies), who, now a grown and educated as an engineer, becomes a shipyard manager.

Through Mike, Maurice learns that the shipyard is being nationalized and “redundancies” are on the way, likely including him. So he begins to speculate on what he might do for a living if he’s laid off and, watching television one nights sees Tom Watson win the Open Championship in 1975.

Inspired to take up the game, even though he has no clue how to play it, much less any clubs, shoes or any other accouterments, Flitcroft decides to enter the Open, believing it is literally an open tournament and, when he and Jean fill out the application form, mistakenly identifies himself as a professional.

Cutting things short, and saving some of the comedy, he gets in, gets on the first tee and hits a towering pop-up that goes all of 8 yards.

That’s laugh-out-loud funny, as are his misadventures through the 18 holes, during which the head of The R&A, the governing body of British golf (Rhys Ifans) tries to talk him off the course. But Flitcroft is deludedly undaunted.

Unlike nearly every sports movie, the big competition comes midway through the picture, for like “Tin Cup,” “The Phantom of the Open” is as much a love story and an ode to perseverance as it is a picture about golf.

There’s no reason to detail any of that or come close to revealing the movie’s ending except to note that, just before the credits roll, comes archival footage of the real Flitcroft, showing him saying and doing some of the things that turn up in the preceding 105 minutes.

That’s a measure of, at least, the realism of some of the scenes in the movie that is based on a book about Flitcroft’s life that allows a comparison between Rylance and the real deal, who was as funny in real life as he is on screen.

Rylance, who works to comic perfection and delivers plenty of heart, leads a cast that is universally good.

The golf scenes are believable enough — it’s got to be far easier to shoot a film about a hacker than to teach Don Johnson to swing like a pro — and shipyard, pubs and council housing ring true.

As does the whole picture as it tells of Flitcroft’s audacious scam to get into the Open and then makes every hacker in the audience think they’d probably do the same thing if they tried to play a major championship.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Staying in? We've got you covered Get the recommendations on what's streaming now, games you'll love, TV news and more with our weekly Home Entertainment newsletter! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.