Review: Entertaining documentary looks at 'Jimmy Carter: Rock & Roll President'

I vividly remember standing on the steps on the Senate side of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 27, 1977, shivering in the cold as President Jimmy Carter delivered his inaugural address.
And, I recall, not quite as clearly, making the rounds to a few of the inaugural balls, trying to catch some of the bands that were playing that night.
That, and my work on Sen. Ed Zorinsky’s 1976 campaign, often in conjunction with the Carter campaign, made “Jimmy Carter: Rock & Roll President” hit me nostalgically.
But for as much as I knew about Carter, who I met and spoke with several times, and his involvement with music, Mary Wharton’s entertaining documentary delivers some new insight into the president who, unquestionably, knew more about music and loved it more than any of his predecessors.
These days, he’s been equaled in that realm by Bill Clinton, and, especially Barack Obama. But in 1975, the Georgia governor was the first to make a deep connection with the rock ‘n’ roll world, in part to help him raise money for his outsider campaign and, in part, because those connections already existed in the man.
That’s confirmed by Carter, who was 94 when he began his interview for the movie, by dropping a needle on track one of side B of Bob Dylan’s “Bringing It All Back Home” -- “Mister Tambourine Man” and by Dylan, who talks about how Carter knew all his songs when they met.
Dylan, who became friends with Carter, is one of a host of musicians who contribute interviews and testimonials to the picture -- a group that includes Paul Simon, who performed at Carter’s inaugural concert, Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, Bono, Jimmy Buffett, Rosanne Cash, Willie Nelson (who Carter confirms smoked a joint in the White House with one of Carter’s sons) and the late Gregg Allman.
It was the Allman Brothers Band, also represented in the movie by keyboardist Chuck Leavell, that was one of the prime fundraisers for Carter, fellow Georgians who took up the cause, even if, as Leavell says, they didn’t think the peanut farmer from the Plains would become president.
Shows by the Alllmans and their Southern rock brethren, including arch conservative Charlie Daniels and Buffett (all seen in the documentary), not only brought in much-needed cash, they drew the “youth vote” leading to Carter being championed by Hunter S. Thompson and Rolling Stone magazine, whose publisher Jann Wenner appears in the film.
Once in office, Carter kept up his musical connections, hosting concerts on the White House lawns of all kinds of music, from classical to jazz, where he sang “Salt Peanuts” with an all-star combo led by Dizzy Gillespie to gospel and country -- Willie Nelson and Family had a show that Carter missed because he was negotiating the Camp David accords between Israel and Egypt.
Understandably, "Jimmy Carter: Rock & Roll President” loses its central thread after the Iranian hostage crisis derails his presidency, reducing the musical input to a reference that Carter locked himself in a White House office and listened to Willie’s records while grappling with the crisis.
But it picks it back up post presidency as Bono pays tribute to Carter and his international relief work at the Nobel Prize ceremony and Brooks and Yearwood recount their Habitat for Humanity work with Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter.
There was no need for the film to be critical of its subject -- Carter’s been excoriated as a failed president for 40 years. But he’s being reevaluated now, through, among other things, a new Jonathan Alter biography and comparisons with the current occupant of the Oval Office.
Nor does the picture make the obvious comment that Carter was followed by Ronald Reagan, the least rock ‘n’ roll president of the last five decades, whose administration and that of George H.W. Bush assailed rap and rock as a scourge on society.
Instead what emerges, through the old footage, testimonials and Carter’s sharp, knowing interview is a portrait of a decent, peace-loving man who worked at bringing the post-Watergate country together in part through the uniting power of music, which was rooted deep inside him.
He was, indeed, the rock 'n' roll president.
