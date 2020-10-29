Review: Entertaining documentary looks at 'Jimmy Carter: Rock & Roll President'

I vividly remember standing on the steps on the Senate side of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 27, 1977, shivering in the cold as President Jimmy Carter delivered his inaugural address.

And, I recall, not quite as clearly, making the rounds to a few of the inaugural balls, trying to catch some of the bands that were playing that night.

That, and my work on Sen. Ed Zorinsky’s 1976 campaign, often in conjunction with the Carter campaign, made “Jimmy Carter: Rock & Roll President” hit me nostalgically.

But for as much as I knew about Carter, who I met and spoke with several times, and his involvement with music, Mary Wharton’s entertaining documentary delivers some new insight into the president who, unquestionably, knew more about music and loved it more than any of his predecessors.

These days, he’s been equaled in that realm by Bill Clinton, and, especially Barack Obama. But in 1975, the Georgia governor was the first to make a deep connection with the rock ‘n’ roll world, in part to help him raise money for his outsider campaign and, in part, because those connections already existed in the man.