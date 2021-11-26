Review: Entertaining documentary "Julia" traces the life of Julia Child

Using family photos, stock footage, excerpts from her journals and reminiscences of friends and family members, the movie follows her from her growing up in an upper-middle-class, conservative family in Pasadena, Calif. To Smith College, to her service with the OSS in World War II, where she met her husband, Paul.

After the war, Paul joined the diplomatic corps and was, eventually, stationed to Paris, where Julia fell in love with French culture and cuisine and started studying French cooking at Le Cordon Bleu. Which led to her book, television and the entertaining, no-holds-barred Julia that those of us who grew up watching her on PBS came to know and love.

Child fans already know those broad outlines of her life story. But “Julia” adds some details for them and, more importantly, shows her in action, cooking, talking and being hilarious on her show, being interviewed by the likes of Dick Cavett and Johnny Carson and doing public appearances for Planned Parenthood and AIDS benefits -- the conservative Republican little girl having turned liberal Democrat.

“Julia” is also something of a subtle love story as the filmmakers use excerpts from his diaries and writing, photographs, many taken by Paul and the recollection of friends to detail their lifelong romance.