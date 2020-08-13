Review: Enlightening documentary looks at Lou Whitney, The Morells and Springfield, Mo. music scene

In the early ‘80s, The Morells were Zoo Bar fixtures, driving up from Springfield, Missouri, for three-night weekend rock ‘n' roll dance parties, even shooting the picture for the back cover of their only album on the since-removed staircase behind the club.
A few years later, The Morells had morphed into The Skeletons and came back -- sometimes playing on their own, and at other times backing Jonathan Richman and Dave Alvin.
Richman and Alvin were two of the dozens of artists who had traveled to “the recording capital of Greene County” to cut records at the studios of Lou Whitney, band bassist, front man and the funniest man in rock ‘n’ roll.
That list includes Wilco, the Del-Lords, Robbie Fulks, The Bottle Rockets and Lincoln’s own Charlie Burton and the Hiccups, who made “I Heard That” with Whitney in 1985.
Those Burton recording sessions were the first time I ventured to Springfield and Whitney’s studio to watch the musical sausage being made and to hang out with “Uncle Lou,” who called me “Elk.”
Over the years, on multiple visits, he schooled me in Springfield’s musical history, starting with staying in the same room that rockabilly and songwriter Ronnie Self occupied in the Silver Saddle Motel in the ‘70s.
Self’s singles “Bop-A-Lena” and “Ain’t I’m a Dog” remain rockabilly cult classics. His songs “I”m Sorry,” “Sweet Nothin’s” and “Everybody Loves Me But You” for Brenda Lee, who made her first trip to Springfield as a 10-year-old to appear on ABC-TV’s “Ozark Jubilee” in 1995.
The whole gang all turns up in “The Center of Nowhere,” Dave Hoekstra’s labor-of-love documentary about the Springfield music scene that has just become available for streaming and purchase on Amazon Prime and other digital outlets.
Whitney’s at the center of the picture, serving as on-screen historian and subject -- which makes it must see for those of us who knew or remember Lou. But it also a fascinating look at the history of music in the Ozarks city.
It, essentially, begins with the Ozark Jubilee, the brainchild of a couple local businessmen, who got country star Red Foley to host the “barn dance” and talked ABC into broadcasting it. During its five year run, the jubilee brought in nearly every country star of the era, including Pat Boone, the son-in-law of one of the founders.
Fast forward to the ‘70s, and the tale of Uncle Lou and the world’s greatest bar band, who became the Wrecking Crew of southwest Missouri. This group could play anything, very well, perfectly matching with the artist. I saw and heard that many times.
And, as the documentary points out, Donnie Thompson is, along with Stevie Ray Vaughan, the best guitarist I’ve ever heard, and Bobby Lloyd Hicks, one of the greatest rock ‘n’ roll drummers, period.
“The Center of Nowhere,” which takes its title from one of Whitney’s legendary “Louisms,” also brings in the Ozark Mountain Daredevils, hits on the substantial legacy of religion and music in the area, and looks at contemporary Springfield.
It even mentions nearby Branson. Playing there, Merle Haggard says, was such a soul-sucking experience that he gave up music for a few months.
Hoekstra got the final on-camera interview from Haggard, who died in 2016. Hicks, who went on to drum with NRBQ, passed in 2017. Lou, who left us in 2014, was taken by kidney cancer.
I dropped the $8 to buy the documentary so I can revisit my pal Lou any time. If it’s of interest to you, I’d advise hopping in your Trans Am, hitting the information superhighway and paying a visit to Springfield and the decades of the surprisingly vital music scene in “The Center of Nowhere.”
Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott
