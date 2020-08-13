Review: Enlightening documentary looks at Lou Whitney, The Morells and Springfield, Mo. music scene

The whole gang all turns up in “The Center of Nowhere,” Dave Hoekstra’s labor-of-love documentary about the Springfield music scene that has just become available for streaming and purchase on Amazon Prime and other digital outlets.

Whitney’s at the center of the picture, serving as on-screen historian and subject -- which makes it must see for those of us who knew or remember Lou. But it also a fascinating look at the history of music in the Ozarks city.

It, essentially, begins with the Ozark Jubilee, the brainchild of a couple local businessmen, who got country star Red Foley to host the “barn dance” and talked ABC into broadcasting it. During its five year run, the jubilee brought in nearly every country star of the era, including Pat Boone, the son-in-law of one of the founders.

Fast forward to the ‘70s, and the tale of Uncle Lou and the world’s greatest bar band, who became the Wrecking Crew of southwest Missouri. This group could play anything, very well, perfectly matching with the artist. I saw and heard that many times.

And, as the documentary points out, Donnie Thompson is, along with Stevie Ray Vaughan, the best guitarist I’ve ever heard, and Bobby Lloyd Hicks, one of the greatest rock ‘n’ roll drummers, period.