Review: Enigmatic "The Girl and the Spider" is a captivating wonder of observation

“The Girl and the Spider” opens in an empty apartment with its new occupant, her former roommates, her mother and a pair of movers hauling in furniture and boxes.

It ends, some 90 minutes later, with the move complete, the roommates separated, perhaps to never meet again.

That’s not only the set-up for the enigmatic film written and directed by Swiss twin brothers Ramon and Silvan Zurcher. It’s almost the entire plot. But the picture is, nonetheless, a captivating wonder of observation.

At its center, the “girl” of the title is Mara (Henriette Confurius) as she runs through a range of feelings – separation, longing, resentment, bitterness and an odd humor – as she deals with the smug Lisa, (Lilianne Amaut) who is moving out, her bitingly tongued mother Astrid (Ursina Lardi).

A swirling cast of characters – the movers, a pair of little kids, neighbors from both apartments, a couple dogs, a cat and the titular spider – move in out of the frame of the stationary camera, that appears to be spying on them, while they are eavesdropping on each other.

Adding to the film’s mystery, the brothers Zurcher provide little backstories for any character, leaving the audience to figure them out. For example, are Mara and Lisa former lovers – that’s my guess – who have fallen apart? Or are they simply friends turned into enemies?

Some of the questions the movie raise through stories told and dreams recounted are answered – e.g. whether an elderly neighbor is the catnapper of a feline who repeatedly goes missing and the origins of a piano that resides in Mara’s apartment that isn’t being moved are spelled out by the end of the film.

But much is left ambiguous, like why did Lisa’s new downstairs neighbor plant a kiss on Mara and tell her she wished she was moving in because they could have fun? And what will become of Astrid and a mover to whom she’s attracted and why did the herpes sore that appears on Mara’s lip early in the movie move to Lisa in its second half?

And what is up with neighbors, the sad-eyed but cheerful Kerstin (Dagna Litzenberger Vinet) and Nora (Lea Draeger), a rarely clothed, vampiric dragon lady who appears to be searching for her next victim?

Add in the camera, as each act of the film ends, focusing on objects, like a dripping faucet, a pile of clothes and a styrofoam cup full of wine with a pencil stuck in it and “The Girl and the Spider” takes on another layer of transfixing oddness.

It’s critical to note that the film is well played across the entire cast, with Confurius, in particular, creating a compelling, if hard to fully understand character and Lardi embodying a conflicted woman who has to take the kind of verbal assault that she quickly dishes out.

Given it’s “nothing really happens” minimally plotted nature, “The Girl and the Spider” is one of those films that you’ll either love or hate. Count me among the former.

