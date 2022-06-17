Review: Enigmatic "Memoria" explores the hallucinations and the nature of reality via a woman hearing loud noise

A woman is awakened by a loud resonant bang, assumes it originates from a nearby construction project and goes about her day.

A few hours later, she learns there is no such project and, after the echoing boom hits again, determines that the noise is in her head and sets out to try to find out its origins – or if she’s going crazy.

That’s the gist of the enigmatic, cinematic exploration of “Memoria,” the new film from acclaimed Thai director Apichatpong Weerasethakul that stars the great, perfectly cast Tilda Swinton.

She plays Jessica, a Scottish expat in Colombia, who is working toward setting up an orchid growing operation outside Medellin. But, she’s in Bogota, where her sister is hospitalized, and is doing research around hospital visits when the banging occurs.

She first turns to audio engineer Hernan (Juan Pablo Arrego), who recreates the sound on his computer, mixes into music from his band and offers to help Jessica pay for the refrigeration system

Returning to his office building, however, she finds that no one there knows of Hernan, the engineer – who may or may not exist.

It is there that “Memoria” becomes not just a query into the origin of the noise, but an exploration of hallucination, the relationship of the mind with the outside world and the uncertainty of reality.

It is also there that it becomes certain that few if any other actresses could have played Jessica. Swinton, who served as the film’s executive producer, plays her with a taut inquistiveness, with little fear, but great concern that she might be going crazy.

To divulge much more would do a disservice to “Memoria,” which intentionally unfolds slowly at arm’s length – there are almost no close-ups in the movie – demanding, as it were, that viewers contemplate what is occurring along with Jessica.

But her encounter with another Hernan (very well played by Elkin Diaz) is magical – as in classic Latin American magical realism – and leads to an astonishing set of scenes that takes the film in a surprising, new direction.

Fully grounded in Colombia, the movie is shot with great attention to detail, taking the to a forensic anthropology lab, a giant mine, foothills and jungles, an highway guarded by the military, a rural doctor’s office and the streets, restaurants and apartments of Bogota.

It does so with heightened background noises, perhaps to represent what Jessica is hearing or maybe simply to offset the audience with its departure from normality.

At Weerasethakul’s insistence, “Memoria” is being distributed in unique fashion, playing select theaters for just one week, then, in some cities moving to another outlet. In Lincoln, however, the odds are near certain, that no such move will occur.

Those who are intrigued by the picture, need to get to the Ross Media Arts Center by Thursday, for it needs to be seen in on the big screen in an auditorium, not on a home TV..

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott

