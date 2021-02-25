Review: English comic ghost story 'Blithe Spirit' is an entertaining trifle

There’s nothing really new about “Blithe Spirit.” But that doesn’t mean the comic English ghost story isn’t enjoyable or entertaining.
Adapted from a Noel Coward play, the picture is set in 1930s upper class England, where crime novelist Charles Condomine (Dan Stevens) is struggling to come up with a movie script based on his first book.
His wife Ruth (Isla Fisher), who just happens to be the daughter of the studio chief who is bankrolling the couple via the screenplay, is more than a little frustrated with Charles, whose writer's block has led him to drink, strike out against their servants and, shall we say, underperform in the bedroom.
Attending a performance by a spiritualist (the great Judi Dench) that goes awry when she crashes to the floor during a levitation trick, Charles is hit with a bit of inspiration -- make the main character return from the beyond. And he invites Madame Cecily to their home for a séance to gather more material.
The séance works, summoning from the dead the person Charles thinks about most -- his deceased-in-a-horse riding accident first wife Elvira (Leslie Mann).
And the game is on.
Charles can see and talk with Elvira, but no one else can -- leading to some serious conflicts and laughs. Ruth eventually figures out that Elvira really has come back and tries to keep her husband from her clutches. And the inept, but believing Madame Cecily gets pulled back in to try to reverse her work.
All this happens briskly -- director Edward Hall hits the right pace in this throwback-style comedy. The period setting, costumes, hairstyles, props, etc. are near perfect.
And although things aren’t consistently hilarious, the picture is funny enough, thanks to an oft-witty script and the performances by Stevens and Mann, who comes close to taking Elvira over the top.
That makes the lighthearted “Blithe Spirit” an entertaining trifle, which was all it was ever intended to be.
