Review: Dryly funny 'Yes, God, Yes' is knowing religion-meets-sexuality, coming-of-age film

That’s the preamble for the body of the film that takes place when Alice and her best friend Laura (Francesca Reale) go off for a four-day retreat at a church camp, run by Father Murphy (Timothy Simons) with the help of a bunch of seniors.

Alices develops a crush on her group leader, a football star with the hairy forearms (Wolfgang Novogratz), and her sexual curiosity gets her in trouble, starting when she confesses to sometimes feeling “turned on” on a worksheet filled out shortly after camp opens.

The rest of the story plays out somewhat predictably. There’s plenty of hypocrisy and underhanded dealing going on at camp. But it’s also dryly funny and deeply knowing.

The latter comes via Maine’s vivid recall of details. The picture will ring true to anyone who had a similar church camp experience, dating as far back as the ’70s.

The humor and much of the film’s heart is brought to the screen by Dyer’s entertaining performance. Watching her expressions change when she’s online is a hoot, and she never loses her confused innocence at least until near the film’s ending, which is so perfect I wish I could give it away.