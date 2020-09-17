Review: Dryly funny 'Yes, God, Yes' is knowing religion-meets-sexuality, coming-of-age film

To call “Yes, God, Yes” a coming-of-age comedy undersells Karen Maine’s film that takes place at the intersection of budding adolescent sexuality, religion and high school life.
Maine, who co-wrote the abortion comedy “Obvious Child” directs for the first time here, turning a 2017 short film of the same title that mined her experiences as a Catholic school girl in Iowa two decades ago, into a feature, albeit a short one at just 78 minutes.
From that short, Maine also brings back Natalia Dyer, who plays Alice, a Catholic high school junior who is trying to understand her feelings and urges while taking sex education classes from a priest. Among his instructions, boys are like microwave ovens that work instantly, girls are like conventional ovens that need to be warmed up.
Compounding her “is masturbation a sin?” dilemma, while in an AOL chat room (remember those?), Alice gets sent a couple of pictures of a man she’s talking with and his “wife” — R-rated early internet porn. “Yes, God, Yes” would be a very different film if it was set today.
At school, Alice is the subject of a scurrilous rumor about what she did with a boy when they left a gathering for a few minutes. A true innocent, Alice doesn’t have a clue about what she’s being accused of doing. But she’s certainly not the slut the kids are calling her.
That’s the preamble for the body of the film that takes place when Alice and her best friend Laura (Francesca Reale) go off for a four-day retreat at a church camp, run by Father Murphy (Timothy Simons) with the help of a bunch of seniors.
Alices develops a crush on her group leader, a football star with the hairy forearms (Wolfgang Novogratz), and her sexual curiosity gets her in trouble, starting when she confesses to sometimes feeling “turned on” on a worksheet filled out shortly after camp opens.
The rest of the story plays out somewhat predictably. There’s plenty of hypocrisy and underhanded dealing going on at camp. But it’s also dryly funny and deeply knowing.
The latter comes via Maine’s vivid recall of details. The picture will ring true to anyone who had a similar church camp experience, dating as far back as the ’70s.
The humor and much of the film’s heart is brought to the screen by Dyer’s entertaining performance. Watching her expressions change when she’s online is a hoot, and she never loses her confused innocence at least until near the film’s ending, which is so perfect I wish I could give it away.
As is evident from the “who are they?” cast list, “Yes, God, Yes” is a low-budget indie picture. But with its settings inside schools and at the camp, it looks right and real, complementing Maine’s script.
“Yes, God, Yes” could service as a launching pad for Dyer’s acting career and the kick-starter of Maine’s directorial career. But they’ll never make a better, more knowing and effective picture than “Yes, God, Yes.” It’s that good.
