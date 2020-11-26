Review: Documentary 'ZAPPA' illuminates the life and music of Frank Zappa

“ZAPPA” is the documentary we didn’t know we needed, a film looking at the life and music of Frank Zappa that, by its conclusion, shows why the iconoclastic musician was one of the most important and influential cultural figures of the last 50 years.
Smartly framed by director Alex Winter, the film opens with Zappa’s final performance on guitar at a 1991 concert in Prague, Czechoslovakia, (now the Czech Republic) and ends with his last concert, conducting the Ensemble Modern in 1992 as it played his compositions in Frankfurt, Germany.
In the two hours between, the film inventively tells his story from childhood to his posthumous induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame using footage from Zappa’s vault that contains everything from the master tapes of his most famous recordings to home movies of the Zappa family from the 1950s through the 1990s.
As it does so, it puts Zappa’s music and life into context — e.g., his early ’60s arrest and imprisonment on trumped-up pornography charges in Rancho Cucamonga, California, created a defiant antipathy to government authority used against artists. That led to his vocal opposition to the Parents Music Resource Center, aka the Washington Wives, who were trying to censor and sticker albums in the ’80s.
Similarly, his obsession with explosives and his attraction to the rhythm- and timbre-driven music of Edgard Varese explain something of Zappa’s own drive to composition, and to blowing up the structures and presentation of that music.
Mercifully, “ZAPPA” isn’t filled with the usual cast of talking head critics, historians and musicians telling us how great Zappa was or filling in the missing pieces in the chronological narrative.
Instead, Winter lets members of Zappa’s bands — especially, percussionist Ruth Underwood, woodwind player Buck Gardner and guitarist Steve Vai — talk about the music and their lives with Zappa. He also brings in Pamela Des Barres, the “I’m With the Band,” groupie and member of the Zappa-formed all-female vocal group The GTOs.
Underwood, for example, reveals how seeing Zappa and the Mothers of Invention at a New York nightclub in the ’60s changed her entire view of music and led the Julliard School of Music student to join the group. She says his music wasn’t rock ‘n’ roll, classical or jazz but a genre unto itself.
With the use of the vault and the participation of Gail Zappa, Frank’s wife and preserver of his legacy, “ZAPPA” is nothing short of an authorized biography. It doesn’t gloss over his flaws, foibles and failures. But it also doesn’t dwell on his sometimes cold and cruel personality, dalliances with groupies and lack of commercial success.
And it vividly captures the peaks of life — from the groundbreaking, theatrical performances of the original Mothers of Invention to meeting and marrying Gail, his only hit song (”Valley Girl” with his daughter Moon Unit), his rise as a political and cultural figure and appointment as the Czech cultural minister to the U.S.
In April 1986, I sat down with the impeccably dressed, chain-smoking Zappa at the Cornhusker Hotel for an interview before he spoke on a variety of topics at Nebraska Wesleyan that night.
Thirty-five years later, he’s still the most eloquent and bitingly funny musician I’ve ever talked with — which is saying something.
For some reason, 2020 has seen a plethora of music and music-related documentaries make their way to screens, large and small. “ZAPPA” might very well be the best of the lot. It certainly will stand as the definitive film about Zappa.
