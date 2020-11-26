Review: Documentary 'ZAPPA' illuminates the life and music of Frank Zappa

“ZAPPA” is the documentary we didn’t know we needed, a film looking at the life and music of Frank Zappa that, by its conclusion, shows why the iconoclastic musician was one of the most important and influential cultural figures of the last 50 years.

Smartly framed by director Alex Winter, the film opens with Zappa’s final performance on guitar at a 1991 concert in Prague, Czechoslovakia, (now the Czech Republic) and ends with his last concert, conducting the Ensemble Modern in 1992 as it played his compositions in Frankfurt, Germany.

In the two hours between, the film inventively tells his story from childhood to his posthumous induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame using footage from Zappa’s vault that contains everything from the master tapes of his most famous recordings to home movies of the Zappa family from the 1950s through the 1990s.

As it does so, it puts Zappa’s music and life into context — e.g., his early ’60s arrest and imprisonment on trumped-up pornography charges in Rancho Cucamonga, California, created a defiant antipathy to government authority used against artists. That led to his vocal opposition to the Parents Music Resource Center, aka the Washington Wives, who were trying to censor and sticker albums in the ’80s.