Review: Documentary 'Wojnarowicz' captures life of East Village artists and AIDS activist

David Wojnarowicz was a groundbreaking underground artist whose confrontational paintings, installations, writing and guerilla art spaces were key in the 1980s explosion of New York’s East Village art scene.

But Wojnarowicz, who became a prominent AIDS activist after he was diagnosed with the disease, didn’t come to wide attention until he and his art were attacked by Sen. Jesse Helms, the Rev. Donald Wildmon of the American Family Association and other homophobic culture warriors who were determined to censor him and shut down his exhibitions.

Wojnarowicz won his legal battle with Wildmon. But his impact was far greater than a courtroom victory -- as director Chris McKim demonstrates in his documentary “Wojnarowicz.”

The documentary is crafted from audio cassette diaries and writing Wojnarowicz made throughout his life, photographs by Peter Hujar, Wojnarowicz’s father-like friend and mentor, films made by artists, television reports and testimony from those who knew him -- his brother, boyfriend, gallerists and friends like Fran Lebowitz.