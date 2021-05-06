Review: Documentary 'Wojnarowicz' captures life of East Village artists and AIDS activist

David Wojnarowicz was a groundbreaking underground artist whose confrontational paintings, installations, writing and guerilla art spaces were key in the 1980s explosion of New York’s East Village art scene.
But Wojnarowicz, who became a prominent AIDS activist after he was diagnosed with the disease, didn’t come to wide attention until he and his art were attacked by Sen. Jesse Helms, the Rev. Donald Wildmon of the American Family Association and other homophobic culture warriors who were determined to censor him and shut down his exhibitions.
Wojnarowicz won his legal battle with Wildmon. But his impact was far greater than a courtroom victory -- as director Chris McKim demonstrates in his documentary “Wojnarowicz.”
The documentary is crafted from audio cassette diaries and writing Wojnarowicz made throughout his life, photographs by Peter Hujar, Wojnarowicz’s father-like friend and mentor, films made by artists, television reports and testimony from those who knew him -- his brother, boyfriend, gallerists and friends like Fran Lebowitz.
They’re combined to tell Wojnarowicz’s story from his horrible childhood with a drunken abusive father, his teenage life as a runaway gay hustler on New York's streets, through his sudden art world success -- and equally quick disappearance. Also included is the AIDs activism that found him, famously wearing a jacket emblazoned “If I die of AIDS -- forget burial -- just drop my body on the steps of the F.D.A. (Food and Drug Administration)."
From the audio tapes and films, Wojnarowicz emerges as determinedly independent and deliberately confrontational.
But he’s also revealed as a very talented artist who crafted a distinctive vocabulary -- painting on found material, like posters, using repeated images of a burning building, military jets and personnel, gay sex and text with a striking sense of design.
As it chronicles his story, and his lifelong battle to recover from his childhood and deal with homophobia, the film also documents, to some measure, the East Village Art Scene of the early 1980s, which produced not only Wojnarowicz but also Jean-Michel Basquiat, Keith Haring and Kiki Smith.
“Wojnarowicz” doesn’t end with the artist’s 1992 death from AIDS. Rather, it concludes at the Whitney Museum of American Art where some of his friends, now far older, tour a retrospective of his work.
It’s a powerful ending that simultaneously demonstrates what was lost with Wojnarowicz’s death, how long ago he worked, his enduring impact on those who knew him and why he should not be forgotten.
Top Journal Star photos for April
Top Journal Star photos for April
Top Journal Star photos for April
Top Journal Star photos for April
Top Journal Star photos for April
Top Journal Star photos for April
Top Journal Star photos for April
Top Journal Star photos for April
Top Journal Star photos for April
Top Journal Star photos for April
Top Journal Star photos for April
Top Journal Star photos for April
Top Journal Star photos for April
Top Journal Star photos for April
Top Journal Star photos for April
Top Journal Star photos for April
Top Journal Star photos for April
Top Journal Star photos for April
Top Journal Star photos for April
Top Journal Star photos for April
Top Journal Star photos for April
Top Journal Star photos for April
Top Journal Star photos for April
Top Journal Star photos for April
Top Journal Star photos for April
Top Journal Star photos for April
Top Journal Star photos for April
Top Journal Star photos for April
Top Journal Star photos for April
Top Journal Star photos for April
Top Journal Star photos for April
Top Journal Star photos for April
Top Journal Star photos for April
Top Journal Star photos for April
Top Journal Star photos for April
Top Journal Star photos for April
Top Journal Star photos for April
Top Journal Star photos for April
Top Journal Star photos for April
Top Journal Star photos for April
Top Journal Star photos for April
Top Journal Star photos for April
Top Journal Star photos for April
Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott