Review: Documentary 'What She said' sings the praises of film critic Pauline Kael

Pauline Kael is often called the greatest film critic ever.
That may or may not be the case, but Kael certainly was the most influential person to ever write about movies -- her reviews able to save picture like “McCabe & Mrs. Miller” and “Nashville” and take pictures like "Dirty Harry” and “2001: A Space Odyssey” down a peg or two.
Known for her best-selling books and the reviews that appeared in the New Yorker from 1968 to 1991, Kael’s insightful, acerbic, often funny and always personal critiques thrilled and terrified filmmakers, landed her on television shows, where she bantered with the likes of Dick Cavett, and inspired a legion of followers, dubbed the Paulettes.
Some of the Paulettes turned up in director Rob Garver’s illuminating documentary “What She Said: The Art of Pauline Kael,” a film that collects testimony from those critics, her daughter Gina James and filmmakers from Quentin Tarantino, who found his cinematic vision through a Kael review, to David Lean, whom she savaged so viciously at a lunch that he stopped making movies for a period of time.
Largely presented chronologically, the film takes Kael from her first movie-going experience, sitting on her father’s lap watching a silent film in Petaluma, California. Through her college days in Berkeley, her bohemian lifestyle to her first review of Charlie Chaplin’s “Limelight” for City Lights magazine in 1953, when she was 34 years old.
Then came free reviews on a San Francisco public radio station, a move to New York, bouncing through publications like McCall’s, where she was too out of sync with the readers to stay employed, before landing her New Yorker gig.
You have free articles remaining.
Fortuitously for Kael and the filmmakers, her tenure at the magazine began with the rise of the American New Wave, putting her in a position to champion the work of directors Martin Scorsese, Brian DiPalma, Steven Spielberg and Robert Altman.
Kael, who died in 2001, wasn’t interviewed by Garver. But he compiles clips from her television appearances and adds readings from her reviews and other written sources, given voice by Sarah Jessica Parker, allowing her to comment on the pictures -- as in a quote about how a critic always has to be a propagandist for the films she loves.
As the incident with Lean demonstrated, Kael could be mean and dismissive and just not very nice -- in print and in person. And her drive to be different, championing films like the widely panned “Last Tango in Paris" and tearing apart acclaimed pictures, most notably the Holocaust documentary “Shoah” made Kael controversial -- which, I think she loved.
That’s covered well by Garver, who gets some insight into Kael’s home life from James and smartly ends the picture by asking the question of whether Kael -- or by extension anyone -- could become the most important critic today, in which anyone can write or talk about movies on the internet.
The answer is, obviously, no. There’ll never again be a movie critic with Kael’s power and authority. Which is what transforms “What She Said,” into an important documentation of the role of the critic in the golden age of American cinema.
I first encountered Kael in the ‘70s, via June Levine’s University of Nebraska-Lincoln film classes. June really liked Pauline and she remains influential for me, along with many others who write about film.
So I really enjoyed “What She Said,” learned a few things and got some laughs from Kael’s writings and observations. And it made me wonder what would happen if Pauline were still writing today.
My guess is that the superhero-comic book-”Star Wars” pictures that ring up billions at the box office would get real, and well-deserved, Kael savagings.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott