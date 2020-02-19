Review: Documentary 'What She said' sings the praises of film critic Pauline Kael

Then came free reviews on a San Francisco public radio station, a move to New York, bouncing through publications like McCall’s, where she was too out of sync with the readers to stay employed, before landing her New Yorker gig.

Fortuitously for Kael and the filmmakers, her tenure at the magazine began with the rise of the American New Wave, putting her in a position to champion the work of directors Martin Scorsese, Brian DiPalma, Steven Spielberg and Robert Altman.

Kael, who died in 2001, wasn’t interviewed by Garver. But he compiles clips from her television appearances and adds readings from her reviews and other written sources, given voice by Sarah Jessica Parker, allowing her to comment on the pictures -- as in a quote about how a critic always has to be a propagandist for the films she loves.

As the incident with Lean demonstrated, Kael could be mean and dismissive and just not very nice -- in print and in person. And her drive to be different, championing films like the widely panned “Last Tango in Paris" and tearing apart acclaimed pictures, most notably the Holocaust documentary “Shoah” made Kael controversial -- which, I think she loved.