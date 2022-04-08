Review: Documentary "To Which We Belong" looks at globe-spanning efforts to replace industrial agriculture

“To Which We Belong” is a straight-forward documentary that looks at efforts to replace industrial agriculture with sustainable, soil and water improving practices by farmers and fishermen around the world.

Among those featured in the film are brothers Keith and Brian Berns, who began using no-till practices on their 2,500-acre family fam near Bladen in the late 1980s, went 100% no till in 1999 and in 2009, started their business Green Cover Seed.

By planting the custom cover crop mix they prepare for each farm in fallow areas, the brothers say, farmers will return their soil to a biological base; increase the organic continent of soil, which will hold more water and make it more resistant to drought, insects and disease; and importantly save money on pesticides and increase profitability.

Similar examples are gleaned from around the world – from combatting overgrazing on a cattle ranch in Chichuahau, Mexico, to converting Colorado land to grow sugar snap peas, developing sustainable fishing in Connecticut to practicing crop rotation and capturing rainwater for irrigation in Kenya.

The farmers are joined by experts, including an award-winning former member of Zimbabwe's Parliament who works to stop environmental degradation and the production of greenhouse gas.

Presented in traditional style, the film marshals facts and figures from the experts and shows how they are put in action by the farmers and ranchers, including some in Montana whose practices aim at increasing biodiversity – and bringing in bears to the land.

In doing so, “To Which We Belong” admirably presents the on-the-ground efforts to combat climate change and the environmental destruction created by industrial agriculture – efforts that literally could save the earth.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Staying in? We've got you covered Get the recommendations on what's streaming now, games you'll love, TV news and more with our weekly Home Entertainment newsletter! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.