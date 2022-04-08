 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TO WHICH WE BELONG

Review: Documentary "To Which We Belong" looks at globe-spanning efforts to replace industrial agriculture

  • 0
To Which We Belong

Brothers Keith and Brian Berns of Bladen and their business, Cover Crop Seeds are featured in the documentary "To Which We Belong."

 L. Kent Wolgamott

“To Which We Belong” is a straight-forward documentary that looks at efforts to replace industrial agriculture with sustainable, soil and water improving practices by farmers and fishermen around the world.

Among those featured in the film are brothers Keith and Brian Berns, who began using no-till practices on their 2,500-acre family fam near Bladen in the late 1980s, went 100% no till in 1999 and in 2009, started their business Green Cover Seed.

By planting the custom cover crop mix they prepare for each farm in fallow areas, the brothers say, farmers will return their soil to a biological base; increase the organic continent of soil, which will hold more water and make it more resistant to drought, insects and disease; and importantly save money on pesticides and increase profitability.

Similar examples are gleaned from around the world – from combatting overgrazing on a cattle ranch in Chichuahau, Mexico, to converting Colorado land to grow sugar snap peas, developing sustainable fishing in Connecticut to practicing crop rotation and capturing rainwater for irrigation in Kenya.

People are also reading…

The farmers are joined by experts, including an award-winning former member of Zimbabwe's Parliament who works to stop environmental degradation and the production of greenhouse gas.

Presented in traditional style, the film marshals facts and figures from the experts and shows how they are put in action by the farmers and ranchers, including some in Montana whose practices aim at increasing biodiversity – and bringing in bears to the land.

In doing so, “To Which We Belong” admirably presents the on-the-ground efforts to combat climate change and the environmental destruction created by industrial agriculture – efforts that literally could save the earth.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott  

Review

To Which We Belong

Grade: B

Directors: Pamela Tanner Boll, Lindsay Richardson

Rated: Unrated

Running Time: 1 hour, 29 minutes

Now Showing: Ross

The Reel Story: This documentary looks at efforts to replace industrial agriculture with sustainable, soil and water improving practices from the around the world, including Bladen, Nebraska.

Note: Director and executive producer Pamela Tanner Boll and Bladen, Ne.’s Keith and Brian Berns, whose Green Cover Seed business is featured in the film, will be at Ross for a question-and-answer session following its 7:30 p.m. Friday screening.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Staying in? We've got you covered

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Entertainment reporter/columnist

L. Kent Wolgamott, the recipient of the 2018 Mayor’s Arts Award, has written about arts and entertainment for Lincoln newspapers since 1985, reviewing thousands of movies and concerts and hundreds of art exhibitions.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Jimmy Kimmel responds after Marjorie Taylor Greene reports him to Capitol Police over Will Smith Oscars joke

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News