Review: Documentary 'The Fight' chronicles ACLU lawyers' battle against Trump actions on civil liberties

“The Fight” is, at its core, between the American Civil Liberties Union and President Donald Trump. The arena is the nation’s federal courts and the stakes couldn’t be higher.

Captured by the documentary team of Josh Kriegman, Elyse Steinberg and Eli B. Despres, the heroes in the struggle are a group of ACLU lawyers who, from 2017-19, fought to defend civil liberties, reproductive rights and immigration, voting and LGBTQ issues that they say were being assailed by Trump and his administration.

Lee Gelernt, an immigration rights specialist, was an attorney fighting to end the separation of children from their families at the border and to get a little boy reunited with his mother.

Dale Ho, a voting rights attorney, takes his case against Trump’s attempt to get a citizenship question on the Census to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Brigitte Amiri, a reproductive rights champion, worked to stop immigration officials from preventing a teenage girl in immigration custody from getting an abortion.

And the team of Chase Strangio and Josh Block fought Trump’s attempt to ban transgender individuals from the military.