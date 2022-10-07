Review: Documentary "Loving Highsmith" looks at novelist Patricia through her love life

“Loving Highsmith” isn’t a conventional documentary about author Patricia Highsmith, who wrote, among her 22 novels, “Strangers on a Train” and “The Talented Mr. Ripley.”
Eva Vitija’s film does recount the life of Highsmith, who was born in Texas in 1921 and died in Switzerland in 1995 at age 74, spinning together old photographs and scene-setting footage, interviews with her relatives and excerpts from her diaries to provide the outlines of her story.
But the focus, as implied in the film’s title, is Highsmith’s romantic life as a lesbian who cruised the bars of New York City, found girlfriends and lovers in Europe, yet never fully connected with anyone, save for a married woman with whom she had to break off their relationship.
Interviews with those women, including now 95-year-old American writer Marijane Meaker, who lived with Highsmith in the late ’50s; German art-scenester Tabea Blumenschein, who died in 2020; and French teacher Monique Buffett reveal glimpses of the novelist’s troubled, ultimately lonely life
Highsmith’s mother, for example, who left her in Texas with her parents to remarry and move to New York, neglected the little girl and refused to accept her daughter’s homosexuality, setting up a painful, unresolved lifelong conflict.
In New York in the closeted ’50s, Highsmith became a celebrity playgirl on the lesbian bar scene, once bringing a dozen “girls” to Meaker, and then tried to settled down in Pennsylvania with Meaker, only to have the relationship fall apart in the throes of alcohol and anger.
Her love life in Europe was similar, Blumenschein recounts going to transvestite bars frequented by David Bowie and the story of her relationships with Buffett and the unnamed married woman follow the pattern she set with Meaker.
Vitija tries, with varying degrees of success, to connect Highsmith’s love life with her writing, using film clips from “Carol,” the Todd Haynes movie based on her only lesbian novel, 1952’s “The Price of Salt;” “The Talented Mr. Ripley,” where attempt is made to connect Highsmith herself with Ripley; and, somewhat bafflingly, “An American Friend.”
Those, however, can’t provide the full view of Highsmith’s writing — and her literary career. And the film makes no attempt to do so through, say, interviews with literary experts and contemporary LGBTQ+ scholars.
Nor does the overused rodeo footage that is interspersed throughout the film — mention Texas, show a scene of calf roping — do much more than overuse some heavy-handed symbolism.
That said, “Loving Highsmith” does provide an look at the novelist who never believed that her murder- and violence-filled books made her a “crime writer” and delivers some insight into how her sexuality and the lifestyle it created influenced the stories that, because of the silver screen, remain resonant today.
