Review: Documentary 'Earth' looks at how we're changing the planet with giant machines

Humans move nearly twice as many tons of earth as do the natural forces of wind and water, using giant machines to carve up and extract minerals from the planet in what scientists call the Anthropocene era.

In “Earth,” his visually striking documentary, Austrian filmmaker Nikolaus Geythalter examines seven sites in North American and Europe where massive excavations and millions of tons of earth moving is taking place, showing the machines at work and talking with the workers.

Those locations are a housing development in the California’s San Fernando Valley, a tunnel under a mountain between Austria and Italy, an Hungarian strip mine the Carrara, Italy marble quarry, a Spanish copper mining operation, German salt mines being cleared of stored nuclear waste and the oil sands of Alberta, Canada.

Geythalter, a cinematographer by trade, handles the camera work and crafts a film that consistently captures the eye, his perfectly framed shots coming from a distance, ala the photographs of Andreas Gursky, allowing the imagery to dwarf the humans and convey the awe-inspiring scale of machine and mine.