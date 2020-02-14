Review: Documentary 'Earth' looks at how we're changing the planet with giant machines

Humans move nearly twice as many tons of earth as do the natural forces of wind and water, using giant machines to carve up and extract minerals from the planet in what scientists call the Anthropocene era.
In “Earth,” his visually striking documentary, Austrian filmmaker Nikolaus Geythalter examines seven sites in North American and Europe where massive excavations and millions of tons of earth moving is taking place, showing the machines at work and talking with the workers.
Those locations are a housing development in the California’s San Fernando Valley, a tunnel under a mountain between Austria and Italy, an Hungarian strip mine the Carrara, Italy marble quarry, a Spanish copper mining operation, German salt mines being cleared of stored nuclear waste and the oil sands of Alberta, Canada.
Geythalter, a cinematographer by trade, handles the camera work and crafts a film that consistently captures the eye, his perfectly framed shots coming from a distance, ala the photographs of Andreas Gursky, allowing the imagery to dwarf the humans and convey the awe-inspiring scale of machine and mine.
He then puts a worker or two from each place in front of the camera, speaking about what they do and the ramifications of their work. Suffice it to say that many of them love their work -- an adrenaline junkie at the marble quarry being the most passionate about it.
All are aware of the environmental ramifications of the earth moving, with engineers expressing regret for contributing to, among other things, the shrinking of the glaciers and others justifying their work by saying the world needs the energy that comes from the minerals and that they are now doing the work in the most environmentally conscious possible manner.
That, and the demonstrations of the Five Nations protesters in Canada, make up the critique of “Earth.” For Geythalter isn’t making an environmental screed or, for that matter, a paean to development.
Rather, he’s coolly examining how we are changing the earth -- for multiple reasons -- and large complex machinery needed to do so. And he does so in surprisingly captivating fashion.
