Review: : Disney's "Encanto" shines with Lin-Manuel Miranda's musical brilliance, character depth

With the warm, earthy color palette for its mountain-jungle setting — reminiscent of the island paradise in "Moana," which also featured Miranda's original music — and fetching character models, the film is a grab-bag of eye candy. Its bubble-eyed cuteness and lack of obvious stakes can feel glazing at times, but its supporting characters (all of whom get an impressive amount of screen time and depth) feel more fleshed-out than in most animated films.

The gorgeous, lilting Isabela (Diane Guerrero) leaves a trail of intoxicating flowers wherever she goes. Luisa (Jessica Darrow), on the other hand, possesses Herculean strength (which also reads as "less femininity") and uses it to keep all manner of crises in her enchanted, agricultural village at bay.

The Madrigal family's powers are unabashedly symbolic. The girls' mother, Julieta (Angie Sepeda) can heal people with food, although the men tend to be less enchanting than the women. Julieta's husband and Mirabel's dad, Agustín ("That '70s Show" vet Wilmer Valderrama) is the reassuring but slightly feckless papa. Supporting characters such as Pepa Madrigal (Carolina Gaitán), Mirabel's aunt, can control the weather but are usually followed by thundering rainclouds, while matriarch Abuela Alma Madrigal (María Cecilia Botero), the literal keeper of the family flame, frets over ritualistic preparations and Mirabel's role in the family.