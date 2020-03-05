Review: Despite reliance on overused trope, Pixar's 'Onward' a fun fantasy romp

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

On his 16th birthday, a dejected Ian receives a gift from his father: a wizard staff and spell bestowed to both brothers with the hopes that they can conjure up Dad for one more day.

Ian discovers he does in fact have the magic touch, but the brothers bungle it, bringing him only halfway back. They manage to manifest his legs before the rare Phoenix gem explodes, and so in hopes of completing the spell before he disappears at the next sunset, the brothers hit the road in Guinevere for a good old-fashioned quest.

This premise makes "Onward" potentially the most morbid example of the Disney Dead Parents trope, which they've relied on for decades. Dead parents have been the easy shortcut right to emotional stakes for the young characters, creating that potent blend of tear-jerking and cutesy, culturally relevant humor.

But "Onward" literally embodies this ever-present longing for a lost loved one, as Ian and Barley drag their father's sentient legs around with them on their search for the gem, with Ian hoping for one moment with the father he never knew and Barley looking for some closure.