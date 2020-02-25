You are the owner of this article.
Review: Despite Kristen Stewart's allure, 'Seberg' barely skims the surface
Review: Despite Kristen Stewart's allure, 'Seberg' barely skims the surface

If "Breathless" star Jean Seberg hadn't existed, a hard-boiled novelist would have had to invent her — a glittering Hollywood/New Wave icon of modern style and civil rights outspokenness who survived a gantlet of male impresarios only to be laid low by FBI smear tactics harsher than any showbiz gossip monger's.

And in Benedict Andrews' color-saturated fever-dream biopic "Seberg," Kristen Stewart's knife's-edge allure helps cut straight to what was lonely, searching and defiant in Seberg as she began an affair with Black Panther revolutionary Hakim Jamal (Anthony Mackie) that, as dramatized here, triggered spiteful surveillance from one crass, judgmental fed (Vince Vaughn) and stalker-ish protectiveness in a younger colleague (Jack O'Connell).

It's difficult, however, to latch on to Seberg's tragic descent as star, do-gooder, wife, lover or mother when the overwrought and retro-fantastic movie around Stewart plays like an ad for a perfume called Paranoia as conceived by a soap opera writing staff. (Joe Shrapnel and Anna Waterhouse are the credited screenwriters.)

Nothing against cinematographer Rachel Morrison's period panache, but it only ever feels like a gloss, not a coloring, and Zazie Beetz's role as Jamal's wife Dorothy is so thankless it's tempting to read her disappointment face as, "This is how we have to get the Panthers depicted in a major movie?" By the end, Stewart is enough of a force to give Seberg's darkest moments their due, but it's too little, too late for the superficial soup that is the movie that bears her name.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com.  

Review

Seberg

Grade: C-

Director: Benedict Andrews

Cast: Kristen Stewart, Yvan Attal, Gabriel Sky

Rated: R (for language, sexual content/nudity and some drug use).

Running Time; 1 hour, 42 minutes

Now Showing: Grand

The Reel Story: Kristen Stewart is enough of a force to give actress Jean Seberg's darkest moments their due, but it's too little, too late for the superficial soup that is the movie that bears her name.

Entertainment reporter/columnist

L. Kent Wolgamott, the recipient of the 2018 Mayor’s Arts Award, has written about arts and entertainment for Lincoln newspapers since 1985, reviewing thousands of movies and concerts and hundreds of art exhibitions.

