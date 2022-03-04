Review: "Dear Sirs": Grandson's very personal documentary tells story of World War II prisoner of war

Mark Pedri grew up in Rock Springs, Wyoming, living across the street, working for and spending most evenings with his grandfather Silvio.

But, despite sitting for hours with him for decades, he knew little of his grandfather’s experience in World War II beyond the facts that he was in the Army and had been a prisoner of war in Germany, who returned home to marry Mark’s grandmother and spend his life working in the local mine.

A decade after Silvio’s death, Pedri and his wife, Carrie McCarthy, moved into Silvio’s house, largely untouched since his passing. Discovering a large knife in his bed, the duo searched the house and came across a trove of letters, photographs, newspaper clippings and artifacts that sent them on a journey to uncover the Silvio’s never-spoken World War II story.

That journey and the story of Silvio, who won a Silver Star for his heroism in the Battle of Metz (France) in 1944, then endured months in a series of German Stalags, is the heart of “Dear Sirs,” Pedri and McCarthy’s very personal, yet more universally resonant documentary that opens at the Ross Media Arts Center Friday.

Pedri, an experienced documentarian of stories from off the beaten path in the world’s backcountry and McCarthy, a scientist turned producer, tell Silvio’s story through Mark’s story and their research, pulling in his father and uncles to read letters to and from Silvio that they’d never seen. They dig through the historical records to find out about his stateside military training and the three guys who were his Army buddies, showing as much as possible in vintage photographs.

When the story moved to Europe, so did the couple. Pedri felt that the only way to get some understanding of Silvio’s experiences of battle and the horrors of the prisoner of war hospital and camps was to retrace his route.

“My grandpa always said that if something was worth doing, then it was worth doing right,” Pedri writes on the film’s website. “That’s why I decided to ride my bike across Germany in the middle of the winter to retrace his route as a WWII Prisoner of War, 75 years after he was there. Driving from town to town in the spring to smell the flowers at each stop didn’t feel like the right way, but biking long, lonely stretches of frozen rural Germany did.”

Shooting as they ride; warm up in barns; tour the Metz battlefield, cities along the route, the POW hospital and the few standing buildings of the camps, Pedri reflects on his grandfather’s journey, writing him letters while showing the places, some still bearing scars of war, where he traveled.

That reflection, and the fact that Silvio hid his story, makes “Dear Sirs” reach beyond the Pedri family, resonating with anyone who has had a similar experience.

Pedri, his father, uncles and cousins didn’t get the opportunity to hear the story from the hard-working, accordion-playing family man that was Silvio. But, to some measure, “Dear Sirs” provides it to them and, in doing so, tells the story of a war hero who sacrificed much, nearly his life, for his country and, like many of the Greatest Generation, said little about it for the rest of his life.

