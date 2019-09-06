“David Crosby: Remember My Name” is as honest, and moving as documentaries get -- an unflinching, no-holds-barred examination of a 76-year-old rock star staring down death.
“I will have a heart attack within the next couple years,” Crosby tells producer Cameron Crowe, the teenage Rolling Stone writer turned filmmaker who first interviewed Crosby at age 16 back in 1974.
Then, Crosby was riding high -- career-wise and literally -- having co-founded The Byrds, then teaming up with Stephen Stills and Graham Nash in Crosby, Stills and Nash and later with the addition of Neil Young.
They all, by the way, want nothing to do with Crosby.
“All the main guys I made music with won’t even talk to me,” Crosby says.
And, in clips --some old and some recent -- Young and Nash, who might be the nicest man in music, explain why. Crosby, Nash said, ripped the soul out of both groups.
Nothing could be more direct -- or revealing.
Especially after Crosby takes director A.J. Eaton and his cameras on a drive around Los Angeles, pointing out clubs like Ciro’s and the Whiskey A-Go-Go where, in the mid-1960s The Byrds became the first SoCal rock stars of the post-Beatles era.
Then there’s a trip up Laurel Canyon Road to the famous store, which Crosby dismisses as just the place they'd go to get groceries for the houses where he lived. One of Joni Mitchell’s old place where Nash wrote “Our House” and where CSN first sang together.
Mitchell, by the way, dumped Crosby with a song before taking up with Nash. Roger McGuinn gave him the boot from The Byrds after Crosby went insufferably political on stage.
Crosby freely admits to those transgressions in conversations with Crowe, looking back on his life with honesty, regret and some humor, ala his constant tweaking of Jim Morrison, who he called the most overrated rock star of all time.
Interestingly, the only time Crosby won’t name names is the person who gave him his first shot of heroin. But his description of addiction -- "you spend all your time looking to match that first high, at the expense of nearly everything else" -- is poignantly harrowing.
The heroin and cocaine quickly pulled in Crosby’s wife, Jan, is a constant presence through the film and came to dominate their lives, eventually landing Crosby in prison, where he had to kick his addiction cold turkey.
I’ve spoken with Crosby a few times over the years -- and once did a lengthy interview about his addiction, prison, etc. He was direct then and the film is even more so.
But the film also goes beyond his self-destruction. It shows Crosby’s charming charisma and hints at his musical brilliance -- he didn’t end up in those three groups because he’s a hack. In fact, in his late 70s, he’s still a fine singer.
“David Crosby: Remember My Name” is, to some measure, framed around Crosby going out on tour with a band of (comparatively) young musicians to play songs from his recent batch of actually pretty good solo albums.
He needs to tour, he says, to pay the mortgage on his ranch. That’s because he, unlike Stills, Nash & Young, never had a hit.
There’s something sad about that. You get the sense watching the movie that Crosby most wants to be home on the ranch, writing songs and living out his life with Jan and his dogs. And you get the sense that he wishes he’d been able to do so with his old friends and collaborators.
But he’s not nostalgic or sentimental enough to believe that either is going to happen. Instead, he predicts he’s going to go out soon, maybe with guitar in hand with “David Crosby: Remember My Name” paving the way.